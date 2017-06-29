Page 1 of 2

Holly Muench & CD Pretty Cat • Photo by Alex LynchWhen the dust settled after the Non-Pro finals at the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Transwest Denver Nationals, it was Holly Muench and her 9-year-old gelding CD Pretty Cat who came out on top.

Muench walked to the herd with confidence after snagging the $25,000 Novice/Non-Pro Reserve Championship on the gelding (Pretty Boy Cat x Katie May CD x CD Olena) the previous day after marking a solid 217.5.

She upped her game even more in the Non-Pro and marked a big 223.5 to clinch the Championship.

“I like to cut a snappy cow with him that will do a lot of turning, because he has a really cool way of turning,” Muench said. “We really get along well.”

Harrison Perrin and Win A Kitty (High Brow Cat x Win A Lena x Doc O’Lena) picked up the Reserve Championship after marking a 222.

Continued on page 2