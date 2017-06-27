Page 1 of 2

The Bellamy Brothers | Provided photo.Legendary country group The Bellamy Brothers will headline a concert benefitting youth cutters at the upcoming National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Summer Spectacular in Fort Worth.

Best known for hits like Redneck Girl, Let Your Love Flow and Old Hippie, the Bellamy Brothers will perform at 8 p.m., Friday, July 28, in Will Rogers Auditorium after the conclusion of the High Brow CD Youth World Finals. The opening act is Jason Cassidy.

The concert benefits the National Youth Cutting Horse Association (NYCHA). Ticket prices will be finalized later this week, at which point they will be available for purchase on ticketmaster.com, said Jody McGlothlin, chair of the NCHA youth committee.

"We're going to have a variety of seating but it's going to be a very affordable event," she said.

Also on Friday, spectators – including youth – will have the opportunity to watch the Youth World Finals while eating dinner at the Backstage Club. Food will be prepared by Reata Restaurant.

Organizers hope the entertainment and cutting events will allow families inside and outside the sport of cutting to enjoy a fun and affordable day taking in the action at Will Rogers, McGlothlin said.

There is no charge to watch the youth cutting events. Last year, Kenli Marvin, of Barnsdale, Oklahoma, won the Senior Youth World Championship with MK Vivian. Lexy Slaughter, of Hempstead, Texas, was Junior Youth World Champion with Frecky Lena Pep.

"We're hoping to fill the seats in the Will Rogers and just make it a really nice event for families around the DFW area, so that way we can expose cutting to a wide variety of people," McGlothlin said.

Several VIP packages for the concert, including backstage passes, dinner, private seating options and group seating options are available. Customized packages also are available for individuals or companies interested in donating to the youth events. For details, contact McGlothlin at 901-634-5090 and jodymcglothlin@gmail.com or Ashley Thomas at 817-244-6188, ext. 126 and athomas@nchacutting.com.

