Jill Roth and Bea Pure Cat, pictured at the 2015 Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association Futurity • Photo by Kristin PitzerThe National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Scottsdale Nationals wrapped up on May 10, with six more champions being named at the inaugural event.

On the final day, Bea Pure Cat, who clinched the Open Co-Championship with Morgan Cromer earlier in the week, carried owner Jill Roth to the Non-Pro Championship after marking a 224. The duo added $3,148 to their records, which brought Roth’s lifetime earnings to more than $162,000.

Bea Pure Cat (High Brow Cat x Mae Bea Marie x Freckles Playboy), who was bred by Jim Crawford, elevated his lifetime record to nearly $117,000 with this title. Last fall, Bea Pure Cat and Roth, of Paso Robles, California, won the second go-round and the average in the $25,000 Novice Non-Pro at the NCHA World Finals, which rounded out the horse’s 2016 show season with $47,778 earned.

Kim Adolf piloted Smooth Criminal Cat to a 223, which secured the Reserve Championship. Adolf, of Morristown, Arizona, collected $2,658 for the title. Smooth Criminal Cat, who was bred by Dustin and Deena Adams, is by Smooth As A Cat and out of the Tangys Classy Peppy mare Tanganilla.

$35,00 Non-Pro

In the $35,000 Non-Pro division, Israel Valles piloted Smokem Jo Lena to the leaderboard over 24 other entries to take the title.

After riding to the herd from draw 21, the duo marked a 221 to claim the Champion’s check, worth $2,231. Valles, of Mesilla Park, New Mexico, took over the ride on the gelding (Joes Midnight Son x Peppys Smokem x Peppy San Badger) at the end of 2016. The 9-year-old gelding made the Augusta Futurity 4-Year-Old Futurity Non-Pro finals and the 4-Year-Old Non-Pro finals at the Southern Cutting Futurity back in 2012, and so far, Smokem Jo Lena has garnered more than $43,000 in the show pen.

Valles earned his first paycheck in 2012 aboard MH Willing To Listen, and he has racked up a bankroll totaling more than $12,000. This is, by far, the horseman’s most lucrative payday in his career.

Primo Oakleys (Teninas First x Supercleanhighoctane x Doc’s Oak) carried Jason Simmons to a score of 219, which was worth the Reserve Championship and $1,954.

$25,000 Novice Non-Pro

Out of 17 horse-and-rider combinations in the $25,000 Novice Non-Pro finals, Too Kool and Donna Flanigan were victorious with their score of 221. Their efforts brought them a check for $2,937.

Flanigan posted her first check to Equi-Stat in June of 1985, and over the past three decades, she has amassed more than $260,000. Too Kool (WR This Cats Smart x Smoken C Starlight x Charlies Starlight) has been her main player since the beginning of 2015. Together, they made the finals at multiple limited-age events in the Non-Pro. In addition to Flanigan, Tom Long has shown the 6-year-old mare in the Open. All in all, Too Kool has a lifetime record of more than $42,000.

Janice Eaton picked up the $25,000 Novice Non-Pro Reserve title with Scootin Solano (Smart Lil Scoot x Boon Glo Solano x Peptoboonsmal) between the reins. Their score of 220 yielded a return of $2,498.

