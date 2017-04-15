Lindy Ashlock & In Reyverse • Photo by Hannah HarrelLindy Ashlock had a pep talk with In Reyverse before they went in for their run in the Non-Pro finals at the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Super Stakes in hopes they would improve upon their 214 from the semifinals two days before. They ended up topping the field of 20 horses with a score of 222 to clinch the Championship.

Ashlock and the stallion (Dual Rey x Havanna Lights x CD Lights) walked away with a check worth $39,982. Thanks to their efforts in Fort Worth, In Reyverse now boasts an Equi-Stat record of more than $56,000. Earlier this year, Ashlock made the Augusta Futurity 4-Year-Old Non-Pro finals with the Double Dove Ranch-bred stallion, where they finished fourth. They then went to the Arbuckle Mountain Futurity and picked up the Reserve Championship in the 4-Year-Old Non-Pro. In Reyverse is the first money-earner out of Havanna Lights, who earned $13,977 in her own career.

“I’m just beyond excited,” Ashlock said after his winning run. “He has a big stop and he’s just super athletic.”

Brandon Westfall and Laguna Girl (CD Royal x Cats Stylish Diva x High Brow Cat) marked a 220.5 for the Reserve Championship. They picked up $36,170 for their performance.

