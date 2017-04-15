Holly Francois & Smart Dual Kat • Photo by Hannah HarrelWith just a few champions left to be crowned at the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Super Stakes, the Limited Non-Pro finalists took to the arena on April 14, following the Open semifinals. Out of 12 horse-and-rider combinations, Holly Francois and Smart Dual Kat emerged victorious.

Francois and the gelding were 10th to go in the finals, and they laid down a solid run for a 217.5. The two remaining horses were unable to match their score, so they walked away with the title and an $11,305 paycheck.

This is Smart Dual Kat’s first check. He is by Equi-Stat Elite $3 Million Sire Dual Smart Rey and is out of Puddykat, an unshown mare by High Brow Cat. Puddykat has produced earners of nearly $180,000, including Little Miss One Time (by One Time Pepto), who currently boasts lifetime earnings of more than $165,000. Francois’ Equi-Stat record totals nearly $130,000 following this win.

“Tonight, I didn’t have any expectations. I just wanted to cut clean and not put him in a bad spot for tomorrow night,” said Francois, who also made the Non-Pro finals with the gelding, whom she owns with her husband, Lee. “I wanted to try to drive up and use my feet, but he makes it really easy for me.”

Becky Galyean piloted Smooth Little Linda (Smooth As A Cat x TF Smartlittle Linda x Smart Little Lena) to the Limited Non-Pro Reserve Championship after marking a 215. They took home $10,488 for their efforts.

