Gary Rosenbach & Herding Instincts • Photo by Alex LynchThirty-three combinations stepped into the Will Rogers Coliseum with the hope of coming away with the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Super Stakes Unlimited Amateur title. But ultimately, one pair shined brighter than the rest and came out with the glory.

Gary Rosenbach was aware that his gelding Herding Instincts (Herding Cats x Short Nitas Jazz x Short Of Santana) was athletic enough to top the division. But Rosenbach knew he’d have to set the gelding up to give him the opportunity to do so. The duo stayed focused and pulled together to mark a big 220.5 for the Championship.

The win was worth $11,283, which pushed Rosenbach’s Equi-Stat record to nearly $150,000. Herding Instincts, bred by Eddie Young, now has lifetime earnings of $14,489.

“He just let me handle him through the herd,” Rosenbach said. “He stayed between my legs, and we cut cows in the middle of the pen.”

Eddie Young and homebred mare Herding Reys earned a 218.5 to pick up the Reserve title and $10,789. Herding Reys is also by the High Brow Cat stallion Herding Cats, and she is out of Flo Dancing With Rey.

