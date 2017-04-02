Jessica Feiner & B Nimble • Photo by Alex LynchWhen Jessica Feiner and her husband Steven purchased B Nimble last year, they knew they had a special horse on their hands. His low-moving style stood out to Feiner, and the gelding’s athletic ability helped set the pair apart in the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Super Stakes Classic Limited Non-Pro finals.

Feiner and "Nimble" were the first draw of 13, and when they marked a 220, it proved to be an unbeatable bar. Since the group of cattle ended up being a bit tough, Feiner was happy to have the first pick and thinks that helped her come out with the win.

"It seemed that even in the go-rounds the cattle got tougher as time went on, so when I got that draw I was excited to be first out," Feiner said.

The Championship was worth $9,595, which pushed Feiner to an Equi-Stat record of $157,026. The 5-year-old gelding now boasts lifetime earnings of nearly $20,000.

Debbie Day and her Sandy and Art Haskins-bred gelding Moooy Bueno (Cats Moonshine x Tangy Moo Cha Cha x Tangys Classy Peppy) marked a 216.5 for the Reserve Championship, worth $8,972.

For complete coverage of the NCHA Super Stakes, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.