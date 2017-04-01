Metallic Rebel & Beau Galyean • Photo by Alex LynchMetallic Rebel makes his presence known when he steps into the cutting pen, and his showing with Equi-Stat Elite $3 Million Rider Beau Galyean at the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Super Stakes was a familiar scene.

The Classic Open brought 26 of the cutting industry's top athletes to the Will Rogers Coliseum, but Metallic Rebel edged out those competitors by 5 points when he marked a huge 229 for owner Thomas Guinn.

"We've had some big scores, and the horse is very capable of that," Galyean said. "He does a good job as long as I set him up and allow him to show off his athletic ability."

Their killer run earned Galyean and the Alivin and Becky Fults-bred stallion a hefty paycheck of $28,608. That pushed 5-year-old Metallic Rebel (Metallic Cat x Sweet Abra x Abrakadabracre) to lifetime earnings of $255,460.

CR Tuff Lucy (Woody Be Tuff x Lucindas Catolena x High Brow Cat) and Equi-Stat Elite $4 Million Rider John Mitchell picked up the Reserve Championship and $25,804 after earning a 224. The 6-year-old mare was bred by Center Ranch and is owned by Slate River Ranch.

For complete coverage of the NCHA Super Stakes, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.