Cutting Events
Superfly Soars to the Top at NCHA Super Stakes
The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Super Stakes kicked off March 24 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. After five days of go-rounds, the first finals, the Classic Limited Open, took place March 29. From the first draw, Superfly carried Hayden Upton to a 222, which topped the seven-horse class.
Upton, who has been showing in the Open since 2011 and has lifetime earnings of $181,724, said winning his first limited title felt really good.
“He’s been pretty special to me,” the Weatherford, Texas-based horseman said of Superfly. “I’m just pleased I could get him a title. He deserves one.”
Upton said his game plan going into the finals was to pick cows that would challenge the Georgia and Dave Husby-bred gelding in a way he could handle.
“Right when we were done, I was very proud of him,” he said. “Nothing he did tonight was a shock to me. I’m just pleased that I could present him the way I should be presenting him.”
After taking home the winner’s check of $4,122 to owners Brett and Shaye Johnson, Superfly boasts a bankroll of $25,576. The son of Smooth As A Cat is out of the Holidoc mare Lenas Horn, who has produced 11 money-earners that have collected $529,004.
Wild Starz and Jose Cruz’s 216 took the Reserve Championship, which came with a $3,585 paycheck. The mare (Wilds My Thing x MH Milliondollaride x Bodee Boonsmal) is owned by Nachos Quarter Horses LLC and was bred by Bobby and Francie Butler.
For complete coverage of the NCHA Super Stakes, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.