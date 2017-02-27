Page 1 of 3

Regan Plendl & Mr Metallic Rey Regan Plendl and Mr Metallic Rey (Metallic Cat x Rey Of Oak x Dual Rey) hit the ground running at the 2016 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity and advanced to both the Amateur and the Unlimited Amateur finals.

The pair had some tough luck in both showings, but that didn’t discourage them from continuing with confidence at the Arbuckle Mountain Futurity. In the 4-Year-Old Non-Pro finals, the pair marked a stellar 224 to clinch the Championship.

They kept the momentum going today during the 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur finals and topped their previous score after earning a 225. Those top marks allowed them to grasp their second title in Arbuckle.

In total they collected $16,561 for the their wins, which pushed Plendl’s homebred gelding to an Equi-Stat record of $22,490. Plendl now boasts lifetime earnings of more than $125,981.

In the 4-Year-Old Non-Pro, Lindy Ashlock and In Reyverse (Dual Rey x Havanna Lights x CD Lights) picked up the Reserve Championship and a check of $11,213 with a score of 221. After marking a 220, Alexis Stephas and Queen Of Hots (Spots Hot x Tina Bars Queen x Tina Bars Peppy) clinched the 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur Reserve Championship, worth $2,644.

