Game On Smooth & T.J. Good • Photo by Dawn BaxstromThe Arbuckle Mountain Futurity kicked off Feb. 20, and the 4-Year-Old Open finals, which were held Feb. 23, were jam-packed with excitement. Out of 29 horses, Game On Smooth took home top honors with T.J. Good aboard.

The gelding (Smooth As A Cat x Ricochet Slik Chick x Smart Lil Ricochet) and Good marked an impressive 226.5 from the next to last draw in the finals, and owners Mike and Debbie Schraeder took home a $30,000 paycheck. Game On Smooth, who was bred by Tommy Manion Inc., also picked up the Novice and Gelding Championships, which were worth an additional $9,016. These titles bring his lifetime record to more than $52,000, according to Equi-Stat.

Game On Smooth made his cutting debut at the National Cutting Horse Association Futurity this past fall, where he made the Limited Non-Pro finals with owner Mike Schraeder. They also finished third in the Senior Limited Non-Pro. Earlier this year, Good and the gelding made the 4-Year-Old Open finals at the Abilene Spectacular.

Cara Brewer piloted Metallic Merry (Metallic Cat x Playguns Star x Playgun) to a score of 225 and the Reserve title. Their efforts were worth a $26,000 payday.

5/6-Year-Old Open

Metallic Rebel racked up several championships last year in the Derby Open classes, and his success is continuing as a 5-year-old with Equi-Stat Elite $3 Million RiderBeau Galyean in the saddle. The stallion added another title to his résumé during his time in Oklahoma by claiming the 5/6-Year-Old Open Championship.

Galyean and Metallic Rebel (Metallic Cat x Sweet Abra x Abrakadabracre) were fourth to go out of 17 horse-and-rider teams, and they laid down an impressive run, which was worth a blazing 229. No one was able to top their score, so they sent home an $8,000 check to owner Thomas Guinn, of Philadelphia, Mississippi. This win brings the stallion, who was bred by Alvin and Becky Fults, to lifetime earnings of more than $225,000.

Metallic Rebel kick-started his 2017 season with a win in the 5/6-Year-Old Open at the Abilene Cutting Spectacular and then made the 5/6-Year-Old Open finals in West Monroe, Louisiana, at The Ike Derby and Classic. In 2015, he picked up three Derby Open Championships at The Ike, the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association Derby and the West Texas Futurity. He is the highest money-earner out of Sweet Abra, who was the No. 1 producing dam of cutting horses in 2016, according to Equi-Stat.

James Payne piloted Michael and Brenda Armstrong’s PG Heavily Armed (Playgun x Not Quite An Acre x Bob Acre Doc) to the 5/6-Year-Old Reserve Championship. They marked a 227 and earned a $6,591 paycheck.

For complete coverage of the Arbuckle Mountain Futurity, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.