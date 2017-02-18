Page 1 of 4

John BrengardThe Bonanza Cutting wrapped up on Feb. 18 with the Unlimited Amateur and Amateur finals. Four new champions were crowned, and both Amateur riders were first-time limited-age event winners.

John Brengard, of Paragould, Arkansas, rode Staci Stargun to a 218, winning the 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur Championship and $5,796. He said his finals run went much better than his first go the night before, where he marked a 216.

“It [finals run] went a little bit faster paced in the end than I wanted it to, but my first cut went really well,” Brengard said. “I cut the cow I was wanting to. It spun around and did really well for me there for quite a while, and it went just about like that for the second cut. And then the third cut, it was a little bit rough and didn’t go quite as planned, but I got through the run and ended up doing pretty well.”

Brengard has ridden “Jen” (High Brow CD x Amanda Stargun x Playgun) only a few times since first showing her at the 2016 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity and said he’s finally starting to get the hang of her. The 17-year-old high school junior has been working with full sisters to the mare for a while now, such as Sweet Lil Amanda, who he showed in the 5/6-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur at the Bonanza.

“I love it [the bloodline],” he said. “It’s been perfect for us, and we’ve got I think all of the full sisters or brothers there are.”

Dam Amanda Stargun has produced 21 money-earners that have won nearly $950,000. Full sisters Amandas CD ($238,482) and Sweet Lil Amanda ($206,427) are her top performers.

The Champion’s check pushed him up to $142,841in lifetime earnings. Taking the Reserve Championship was Lach Perks on his homebred stallion Hotswanna (Spots Hot x Catswanna x High Brow Cat) after they marked a 216. Perks went home to Weatherford, Texas, with $4,637.

4-Year-Old Amateur on page 2