Cutting Events
Final Four Champions Crowned at Bonanza Cutting
The Bonanza Cutting wrapped up on Feb. 18 with the Unlimited Amateur and Amateur finals. Four new champions were crowned, and both Amateur riders were first-time limited-age event winners.
John Brengard, of Paragould, Arkansas, rode Staci Stargun to a 218, winning the 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur Championship and $5,796. He said his finals run went much better than his first go the night before, where he marked a 216.
“It [finals run] went a little bit faster paced in the end than I wanted it to, but my first cut went really well,” Brengard said. “I cut the cow I was wanting to. It spun around and did really well for me there for quite a while, and it went just about like that for the second cut. And then the third cut, it was a little bit rough and didn’t go quite as planned, but I got through the run and ended up doing pretty well.”
Brengard has ridden “Jen” (High Brow CD x Amanda Stargun x Playgun) only a few times since first showing her at the 2016 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity and said he’s finally starting to get the hang of her. The 17-year-old high school junior has been working with full sisters to the mare for a while now, such as Sweet Lil Amanda, who he showed in the 5/6-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur at the Bonanza.
“I love it [the bloodline],” he said. “It’s been perfect for us, and we’ve got I think all of the full sisters or brothers there are.”
Dam Amanda Stargun has produced 21 money-earners that have won nearly $950,000. Full sisters Amandas CD ($238,482) and Sweet Lil Amanda ($206,427) are her top performers.
The Champion’s check pushed him up to $142,841in lifetime earnings. Taking the Reserve Championship was Lach Perks on his homebred stallion Hotswanna (Spots Hot x Catswanna x High Brow Cat) after they marked a 216. Perks went home to Weatherford, Texas, with $4,637.
