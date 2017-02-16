Ty Moore & Smooth XtcDuring the Bonanza Cutting 4-Year-Old Non-Pro finals, held on a chilly morning at the Silverado Arena in Weatherford, Texas, 17 horses and riders vied for top honors, but Two Smooth As A Cat offspring took first and second place.

Ty Moore, of Madill, Oklahoma, rode Smooth Xtc (Smooth As A Cat x Desires Rey x Dual Rey) to a 218, winning the class. The rider, who boasts more than $740,000 in earnings according to Equi-Stat, said winning the Championship was good. He was happy to see his mare progress throughout the show.

In the first go, the duo marked a 214.5, landing in the middle of the pack going into the second go. There, they scored a 219, which tied for the top spot. In the finals, Moore and “Duchesse” were draw no. 2 in the class, so they mostly had their pick of the cows.

“I was early and we had a bunch of fresh cows there that we wanted to cut,” Moore said. “They were right there on top, and I just came up through there and cut them, and everything was good. That mare has gotten better through the go-rounds. She was just really good today and real right on there.”

Moore purchased Duchesse, who was bred by Tommy Manion Inc., of Aubrey, Texas, a few months before the National Cutting Horse Association Futurity. At the Futurity, Moore and the mare made the Non-Pro finals, where they finished 14th and collected $16,104. He described her as “pretty well-mannered” and said she is nice to be around.

Taking the Reserve Championship with a score of 217 was draw no. 3, Lance Cooper, of Weatherford, riding Bet Shes A Smoothie. The daughter of Smooth As A Cat (out of Play A Bet x Bet On Me 498), who was bred by Bar RR Ranches LLC, of Argyle, Texas, had lifetime earnings of $5,483 going into the Bonanza. Cooper’s bankroll stood at $79,559.

