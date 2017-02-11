Moms Stylish Player & Kenny PlattThe 5/6-Year-Old Open finals at the Bonanza Cutting, held at the Silverado Arena in Weatherford, Texas, saw two talented sets of horses. Many of the horses in the class boasted extensive show records and National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) event titles.

In fact, it was 2016 NCHA Super Stakes Open and NCHA Summer Spectacular Derby Open Champion Moms Stylish Player who carried Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Rider Kenny Platt to a 228 at the Bonanza, winning the Championship and adding a new bullet point to his already impressive resume.

“It was unreal the whole time,” Platt said. “It was damn sure the best one [run] I’ve had and the best one I’ve had on that horse. The cows here are good, but they’re notoriously tough, and that horse just handled it. Those cows threw some dirty stuff tonight and he just wiped them up, really kind of made them give up.”

“Sprout,” who was bred by Drummond Land and Cattle, and Platt also wiped out their competition, beating Reserve Champions Peeptos Cat and Equi-Stat Elite $8 Million Rider Matt Gaines by 5 points. Peeptos Cat (Cat Ichi x Little Bow Peepto x Peptoboonsmal) was bred by Peter and Nora Stent, of Woodside, California, and belongs to Alexa Stent, of Aledo, Texas.

Sprout (Lizzys Gotta Player x Moms Stylish Babe x Docs Stylish Oak) is owned by Robert Tregemba, who Platt said was one of his main owners. He described Tregemba as “extremely loyal” and said “I’m thrilled to have him.” Of Sprout, Platt also had nothing but praise to say.

“That horse is amazing. I’m sold on him,” he said. “Everything he does is exactly the way I want one to do it, and probably better. I’ll probably never have one like that ever again. It’s been pretty nice to have him.”

He thanked his wife Becca Platt for getting Sprout ready, taking care of him and being there for all of his shows.

