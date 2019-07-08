SVAG CS Classic Open Goes to Spook N Perla

Some of Europe’s best horses and riders made their way to the beautiful CS Ranch, situated in Givrins, Switzerland, and performed to their very best, from the grass root level to the professionals who participated in the highlight of the show, the €10.000-added SVAG CS Classic Open Trophy. The Open Trophy, which closed the event, counted 15 entries, and one after another amazing horse and rider laid down great reining patterns.

Once the curtain fell, it was all about girl power as multiple past National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Open World Champion Ann Fonck rode Spook N Perla, owned by Golden Paint Ranch, to the win with the highest score of the week: a 150.5.

“She was really nice and felt good all the way,” said Fonck about the 8-year-old sorrel mare by NRHA Five Million Dollar Sire Smart Spook out of Shine On Ruff (by Lil Ruf Peppy), who she has had in training since the mare was 2 years old. “She is a great stopper, a wonderful show horse, and I am very proud with this result. This show is one of the best to go to; you have the possibility to school your horses so that they become comfortable in the show pen, and of course, the facility and the organization are great. Thank you, Corinna, and team!”

Tying for reserve honors with a 147.5 were NRHA Million Dollar Rider Cira Baeck and Morey Fisk. Baeck rode CS Ranch Management SA’s Gunstep (NRHA Ten Million Dolllar Sire Wimpys Little Step x Snow Gun x Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner]), and Fisk was aboard Chicks Smokingun (NRHA Eleven Million Dollar Sire Gunner x Dun It By Chick x Hollywood Dun It), owned by Sabine Schmid.

SVAG CS Classic Non-Pro

Steve Vannietvelt & What A Wave • Photo by Hautmann Photo & Design

Just as exciting was the €6.000-added SVAG CS Classic Non-Pro Trophy. With three horses to go in a field of 35 entries, German riders Gina Schumacher with Dun Escaping BB, along with Janine Ketterer aboard her own Miss Electric Spark, were tied to lead with a 144.5 score. That’s when past 2016 NRHA Non-Pro Reserve World Champions Piet Mestdagh, of Belgium, and Reining Whiz — a duo that is currently leading the 2019 Non-Pro rankings — stormed in the show arena to best their score with a 145.

But the action wasn’t over yet, as last-to-go fellow countryman Steve Vannietvelt, guiding his multiple past NRHA Open World Champion and FEI World Equestrian Games Individual Gold Medalist, What A Wave (Tidal Wave Jack x What A Sunrise x Sunrise Enterprise), performed a pattern worth a 145.5 to win the prestigious competition. For Vannietvelt, riding the amazing stallion has always been a dream from the moment he and Gina De Pauw purchased him. The resulting win was the cherry on the cake.

Swiss Open Championship

Xtra Voodoo Creme & Sabine Schmid • Photo by Hautmann Photo & Design

The 2019 Swiss Open Championship finals was run within the SVAG CS Classic Open and was just as exciting. Sabine Schmid firmly claimed the title in a field of 10 finalists with a 144.5 riding her own Xtra Voodoo Creme (Shiners Voodoo Dr x Wimpys New Pal x Wimpys Little Step). Philipp Kueng and Spook On Diamond (NRHA Two Million Dollar Sire Spooks Gotta Gun x ARC Yellow Diamond x Surprise Enterprise), owned by Sabrina Schneiter, were Reserve Champions with a 142. In third place, a point behind, was Adrienne Speidel riding Chexylution (NRHA Two Million Dollar Sire Einsteins Revolution x Chexymatic x Bueno Chexinic) for owner Ariane Speidel.

Swiss Non-Pro Championship

Joseph Pfaff Jr. & Cattlemans Whiz • Photo by Hautmann Photo & Design

It took a thrilling run-off to determine who would slide to the highest step of the podium during the 2019 Swiss Non Pro Championship, as Andrea Waeber aboard her Captain Igloo, and Joseph Pfaff Jr., riding Cattlemans Whiz, had tied to lead with a 141.5. Once the two came back to perform for the title, it was Pfaff and his mount, a 2009 stallion by West Coast Whiz (out of Peppys Cuttin Angel x Solanos Cuttin Son), who took home the gold medal with a 143.5, leaving the silver to Waeber, who closed with a 142. Third place honors, and the bronze medal, went to Nina Zinsli and her Spooks Roxstar.

Swiss Youth 14-18

Nanina Staub & Chant For Chics • Photo by Hautmann Photo & Design

When the young riders performed, Nanina Staub, riding Sabine Schmid’s Chant For Chics (Hesa Smart Chic x Doc Otoe Chant x Doc Otoes Dude), soared to a 141.5, thus clinching the Swiss Youth 14-18 Championship medal. Claiming the Reserve Championship and silver was Sophia Staub, who reined Sabine Schmidt’s Gunslinger Lil Step to a 141.

