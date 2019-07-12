Spat Olena Becomes Million Dollar Sire, Making History

Spat Olena • Photo by Andrea Bonaga

Europe has its first million dollar reining sire. The Italian Reining Horse Association (IRHA) and National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) announced that Spat Olena (Smart Chic Olena x Steps Little Remedy x Doc’s Remedy) has unofficially sired earners of more than $1 million due to the recent success of his offspring at the 2019 Maturity held in Caluso (TO) Italy, July 2–7. RS Starfighter Lena helped make this achievement happen by winning both the Levels 4 and 3 IRHA Maturity Non-Pro titles.



Spat Olena is the fifth offspring by Six Million Dollar sire and 2004 Hall of Fame Inductee Smart Chic Olena to reach this million-dollar milestone. Spat Olena’s dam, Steps Little Remedy, has produced seven money-earning foals totaling more than $47,000. Spat Olena is her top earner with $42,737, according to Equi-Stat.



The 1993 stallion, owned by Claudio Risso, had great success in the show pen. Some of his accolades include the 1997 NRHA Derby Open Reserve Championship; 1997 Southwest Reining Horse Association Futurity Intermediate Open Championship; 1998 National Reining Breeders Classic Limited Open Championship; and 1998 All American Quarter Horse Congress Open Reserve Championship and Intermediate Open Championship.



Spat Olena’s top-earning offspring, according to Equi-Stat, include RS Fondadores Olena (out of RS Foxy Jacs x Mcjac Flash), $116,157; RS Ramses Olena (out of Docs Jabalena x Docs Face Card), $85,178; RS Spat Man O War (out of RS Hollywood Hglo x Mcjac Flash), $81,753; Spat A Blue (out of ARC Joy Suprise x Surprise Enterprise), $76,751; Spat Split And White (Spat Olena x ARC Joy Suprise x Surprise Enterprise), $71,036.

As of July 12, the bay stallion has sired 140 money-earning performers, averaging $7,253 each.