Rollz Royce Scores Another Jewel at NCHA Summer Spectacular

As the first horse walked into the pen for set No. 1 of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Metallic Cat Summer Spectacular Classic/Challenge Open finals, the audience buzzed with anticipation. Both sets were stacked with horses that could claim the grand prize, and each new horse-and-rider brought with them into the arena the anticipation of a big score.

By the time the first set had ended, though, a 221.5 sat atop the leaderboard. When Rollz Royce and Beau Galyean entered the pen as draw 21 out of 27, that score hadn’t been touched.

“Tonight, these cows were being a lot more than all the cutters thought,” Galyean said. “There were a lot of cows that we thought were good, and they kept taking off.”

But drawing wild cows to him is Rollz Royce’s specialty. He skillfully held three problematic cattle with ease.

“When he gets a cow out there and that cow turns around and goes to take off, he just sucks those cows into him,” Glayean continued. “He really has a way of drawing and mesmerizing a cow to him.”

As the duo rode out of the pen, a 229 lit up the scoreboard. That score went unchallenged — Galyean’s brother, Wesley, came the closest to it when he rode Duramax Dually (Dual Rey x That Catomine x High Brow Cat), owned by the Glover/Galyean Partnership, to a 222.5 and secured the reserve championship and $15,430. Keeping it in the family, Galyean’s brother-in-law, Lloyd Cox, took third on Hott Heels (Hottish x Miss Peptonstilettos x Peptoboonsmal) with a 222.

The Summer Spectacular was Rollz Royce, or “Roy’s,” second time in the Will Rogers Coliseum spotlight in only a matter of months. Earlier in the year, he and Galyean claimed the NCHA Super Stakes Classic Open title, winning with a 228. The stallion has had a stellar 2019 season, also claiming the 5/6-Year-Old Open Championship at the Bonanza Cutting, and a tie for reserve in the same class at the Arbuckle Mountain Futurity.

For this win, Roy collected $16,865. The 5-year-old stallion by Dual Smart Rey has won nearly $250,000 throughout his career, surpassing his half-brother, Badboonarising ($232,724, by Once In A Blu Boon), to become Show Biz Kitty’s highest-earning offspring. Show Biz Kitty (by High Brow Cat) has produced the earners of $751,344, with her get averaging $183,000-plus each.

“The most exciting part about this is I believe winning two Fort Worth shows puts him in the Hall of Fame,” Galyean said. “That’s pretty amazing to ride a horse like Metallic Cat, Metallic Rebel and now Rollz Royce, all three in the Hall of Fame. That’s pretty special.”

Owner Thomas Guinn agreed with Glayean’s assessment of Roy’s Summer Spectacular success. Guinn also owns Metallic Rebel and stands both stallions at Beau Galyean Stallion Services.

“I’m on cloud 10,” Guinn said. “I felt like this run was going to be a career maker really for Roy. He won the Super Stakes, now the Summer Spectacular. It’s one of the few shows I was really on pins and needles all night waiting because I knew this was going to be a phenomenal run.”

“A big thanks to Tom and Lisa [Guinn],” Galyean added. “They just give us full rein on taking care of these horses, and whatever we need to do. When you have customers that have the confidence in you and allow everybody to make team decisions, it really makes it pleasant to work with, and I feel pretty lucky.”