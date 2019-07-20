Regan Plendl Keeps Streak Alive with Summer Spectacular Victory

Regan Plendl and Cats Lightning Rey continued their streak of wins as they thundered to a 220, winning the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Metallic Cat Summer Spectacular Classic/Challenge Non-Pro finals.

“The crowd tonight, they were pulling for me, so that was cool,” Plendl said.

Plendl and Cats Lightning Rey (NRR Cat King Cole x Rey Of Oak x Dual Rey), known as “Gene,” brought home a check for $16,909. During the finals, they were the second horse and rider out, and Plendl said she knew she would have to put together a competitive run to stave off a deep set of finalists. To her surprise, her score of 220 held throughout 19 more runs.

The pair has put in long hours maturing together as a team, and according to Plendl, it is finally coming together.

“His 4-year-old year I didn’t have hardly any luck on him, and when I won the Non-Pro plus the Open, that was my first big win on him,” she said. “And then I won Denver [Western Nationals], and now I won this — it’s crazy.”

Plendl is enjoying the successes of her recent wins, but the humble 19-year-old said she’s just happy she’s getting to compete on Gene.

“He’s a joy to train,” Plendl said of the homebred gelding. “Me and my dad started him as a 2-year-old, and he’s gotten better every day. He’s just so smart, and he’s just awesome.”

Plendl is looking forward to the Metallic Cat West Texas Futurity with her band of competitive and supportive family members, including her sister, Reyly.

The Reserve Champions in the Non-Pro were Megan Miller riding Carolena Reyn (Dual Smart Rey x Carolena Moon x Peptoboonsmal), who scored a 219 and garnered a $15,227 paycheck. The 5-year-old red roan mare was bred and is still owned by Miller and her husband, Matt.