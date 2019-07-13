Quarter Horse News Sponsors Tulsa Reining Classic Stallion Auction

Quarter Horse News is returning to sponsor the Tulsa Reining Classic Stallion Service Auction. The stallion auction has been a great source to purchase discounted breedings to top reining stallions.

Bidding opens Aug. 15, and the auction ends at 7 pm on Aug. 30, closing during the show.

Colleen McQuay, President of Global Reining Sport Group, which produces the Tulsa Reining Classic, stated, “Quarter Horse News has been an important asset for the reining world for many years, and for many reasons. Sponsoring the Stallion Service Auction at the Tulsa Reining Classic is just one example of its support.”

The proceeds from the auction benefit the Tulsa Reining Classic, one of the largest National Reining Horse Association-approved events.

“The Stallion Auction is so important in contributing to the quality and opportunities of the Tulsa Reining Classic, and it presents the best stallions for the mare owners. We greatly appreciate the support Quarter Horse News gives the sport of reining,” McQuay said.

That support helps the Stallion Service Auction offer tangible benefits to stallion owners. Participating stallions are eligible to win one of two $5,000 advertising packages provided by Quarter Horse News.

In addition, stallions’ commercials are run on the Ford Truck Arena Jumbotron and on the webcast. Images of the stallions flash on both venues to remind bidders which stallions are available. Stallions’ photos and bio information, along with breeding details, are also featured in eblasts, press releases and on Facebook, plus included in displays at the event.

“We work hard to give stallion owners real value for their participation,” summarized McQuay. “Partnering with Quarter Horse News lets us do even more.”

The Tulsa Reining Classic, produced by Global Reining Sport Group, is a landmark reining event set for Aug. 26 – Sept. 1. The annual show features a complete set of futurities and derbies along with a double slate of NRHA classes, plus it is the host of the NRHA’s South Central Regional Affiliate Finals. For more information, visit tulsareining.com.

