NRHA Elections Deadline Extended

National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) members have the opportunity to nominate members to represent their interests and to help guide the future of reining. The following overview provides information for how to get involved in the election process. Refer to the NRHA Elections Procedures for details.

Seats Up for Election

Director-at-Large on the Executive Committee (one seat): Two-year term, begins Jan. 1, 2020

Director (one seat for each North American region): Two-year terms, begin Jan. 1, 2020

South Central (Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana)

North Central (North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska)

Northeast (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and District of Columbia)

Northwest (California*, Idaho*, Oregon and Washington)

East Central (Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee)

*If a member lives in this state and designates an affiliate for Affiliate Regional Championships qualifying in that region, the member will be given voting privileges for that region. If the member lives in this state and does not designate an affiliate, voting privileges will be given as follows : California — Northwest region; Idaho — Northwest region; and Nevada — Southwest region.

Nomination Deadlines

The candidate write-in form can be found here and can be submitted to the Elections Administrator, Liz Kelsey, at [email protected]. The NRHA Board of Directors recently voted to extend the deadline to Aug. 8 for write-in candidates for the Director-at-Large and Directors seats for the 2019 NRHA Election.

Electronic Voting Dates

Open: Oct. 1 at noon CDT

End: Oct. 31 at noon CDT

Elections Administrator Contact Information

Liz Kelsey, [email protected], (405) 946-7400, ext. 131