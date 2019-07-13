Mister Nicadual Laid to Rest

The reining industry has lost a great performance horse and sire. Mister Nicadual was humanely euthanized Friday morning due to complications with old age, according to a post made on the stallion’s Facebook page. He was 19 years old.

“We are so grateful to have had him as part of our family, and to continue to watch the legacy he left through his offspring,” the Facebook post read. “Mister Nicadual was a once in a lifetime horse. [It was] such an honor to have him in our lives! Fly high big guy!”

Though his career got off to a slower start, Mister Nicadual was a talented performer. Ridden by Todd Crawford, he earned his first check at the 2003 North Central Reining Horse Association Futurity. In the next year of competition, his largest payday was a $924 check he garnered in an Open ancillary class. But it was as if the Lee and Dan Caetano-bred horse owned by Jerry Kimmel, of Fort Worth, Texas, was saving himself.

He burst full throttle into the 2006 show season, finishing third in the Derby Open at the National Reining Breeders Classic for $45,380. He and Crawford then traveled to the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Derby, where they took sixth in the Level 4 Open.

Equi-Stat Elite $3 Million Rider Tim McQuay took over the reins from there, piloting Mister Nicadual to a 2006 Fédération Equestre Internationale World Equestrian Games Team gold medal. The duo also won Individual silver.

Mister Nicadual continued to pull checks until 2013. By that time, the 2007 American Quarter Horse Association Senior Reining Reserve World Champion was an established sire in the reining industry. He retired with $118,181 on his Equi-Stat record.

Dun Git A Nicadual, a 2008 gelding out of the Hollywood Jac 86 mare Gotta Git Ya Dun, leads the charge as his sire’s No. 1 offspring as an earner of $117,010. He is followed by Mr Chicadual (out of Chics Marcie x Smart Chic Olena) and Dually With A Star (out of Dun It On A Star x Hollywood Dun It) with $52,959 and $51,394, respectively. Mister Nicadual’s total progeny earnings exceed $675,000.

