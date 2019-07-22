Mid-Atlantic Reining Classic Champions Crowned

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Mid-Atlantic Reining Classic took place at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington, Virginia, July 17-21.

CCR Voodoo Star & Brandon Brant • Photo by DW-Equine Photography

Futurity Levels 4 & 3 Open

CCR Voodoo Star & Brandon Brant

16S (Shiners Voodoo Dr x Soula Jewella x Soula Jule Star)

Owner: Beech Hollow Farms, Millersburg, OH

Breeder: Center Cross Ranch LLC, Washington, IN

Score: 221

Payout: $9,341

Magnum Whiza Gun & Jorge Puente • Photo by DW-Equine Photography

Futurity Levels 2 & 1 Open, Developing Horse Level 2 Open

Magnum Whiza Gun & Jorge Puente

16G (Magnum Chic Dream x Gun Whiz It x Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner])

Owner: Yanet Yanes & Jorge Puente, Miami, FL

Breeder: Stephanie Nelson, Fort Worth, TX

Score: 219

Payout: $2,915

SLJ Dun With Voodooo & Jose Vazquez • Photo by DW-Equine Photography

Futurity Level 4 & Prime Time Non-Pro

SLJ Dun With Voodooo & Jose Vazquez

16M (Shiners Voodoo Dr x SLJ Dun Juice x Smart Like Juice)

Owner: Smart Like Juice Inc., Markham, IL

Breeder: Smart Like Juice Inc., Markham, IL

Score:

Payout: $

Crisp Conquistador & Ronny • Photo by DW-Equine Photography

Futurity Levels 3 & 2 Non-Pro

Crisp Conquistador & Ronny Colston

16M (Conquistador Whiz x Crisp Dix Olena x Dix Chic Olena)

Owner: Kevin Colston, Frankfort, KY

Breeder: Kevin Colston, Frankfort, KY

Score:

Payout: $

Nat To Ruf To Bookie & Ernie Berkeley • Photo by DW-Equine Photography

Futurity Level 1 Non-Pro

Nat To Ruf To Boogie & Ernie Berkeley

16S (Not Ruf At All x Boggies Secret x Boggies Flashy Jac)

Owner: Ernie Berkeley, Hopkins, SC

Breeder: KLB Performance Horses/K. Boyd/L. Brown, Greenville, NC

Score:

Payout: $

Gunnatrashtheplace & Dean Brown • Photo by DW-Equine Photography

Derby Levels 4 & 3 Open

Gunnatrashtheplace & Dean Brown

13S (Gunnatrashya x All Chic N Shiny x Chocolate Chic Olena)

Owner: Levine Equine Enterprises LLC, Valley Cottage, NY

Breeder: Erin Duddy, Layton, NJ

Score: 222.5

Payout: $5,115

Gunners High Roller & Dany Pelletier • Photo by DW-Equine Photography

Derby Level 2 Open

Gunners High Roller & Dany Pelletier

13S (Gunner x Yoplait Light x Grays Starlight)

Owner: Chris Allen, Groton, MA

Breeder: Marc & Kathy Gordon, Elgin, IL

Score: 220

Payout: $1,182

Magnums Chic Magnet & Trent Gamble • Photo by DW-Equine Photography

Derby Level 1 Open

Magnums Chic Magnet & Trent Gamble

13S (Magnum Chic Dream x Boot Jacs Candy x Master Boot Jac)

Owner: Rebecca Jordan, Georgetown, KY

Breeder: Sarah Meier, Pickerington, OH

Score: 218.5

Payout: $695

Marcia Cole Walker & Eclectic Chic • Photo by DW-Equine Photography

Derby Levels 4, 3, 2, 1 & Prime Time Non-Pro

Eclectic Chic & Marcia Cole Walker

13M (Magnum Chic Dream x Eclectic Spark x Jacs Electric Spark)

Owner: Marcia Cole Walker, Sweetwater, TN

Breeder: Carin Valcich, Whitesboro, TX

Score: 223

Payout: $7,318