Mid-Atlantic Reining Classic Champions Crowned

The Mid-Atlantic Reining Classic took place at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington, Virginia, July 17-21.
Futurity Levels 4 & 3 Open
CCR Voodoo Star & Brandon Brant
16S (Shiners Voodoo Dr x Soula Jewella x Soula Jule Star)
Owner: Beech Hollow Farms, Millersburg, OH
Breeder: Center Cross Ranch LLC, Washington, IN
Score: 221
Payout: $9,341
Futurity Levels 2 & 1 Open, Developing Horse Level 2 Open
Magnum Whiza Gun & Jorge Puente
16G (Magnum Chic Dream x Gun Whiz It x Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner])
Owner: Yanet Yanes & Jorge Puente, Miami, FL
Breeder: Stephanie Nelson, Fort Worth, TX
Score: 219
Payout: $2,915
Futurity Level 4 & Prime Time Non-Pro
SLJ Dun With Voodooo & Jose Vazquez
16M (Shiners Voodoo Dr x SLJ Dun Juice x Smart Like Juice)
Owner: Smart Like Juice Inc., Markham, IL
Breeder: Smart Like Juice Inc., Markham, IL
Score:
Payout: $
Futurity Levels 3 & 2 Non-Pro
Crisp Conquistador & Ronny Colston
16M (Conquistador Whiz x Crisp Dix Olena x Dix Chic Olena)
Owner: Kevin Colston, Frankfort, KY
Breeder: Kevin Colston, Frankfort, KY
Score:
Payout: $
Futurity Level 1 Non-Pro
Nat To Ruf To Boogie & Ernie Berkeley
16S (Not Ruf At All x Boggies Secret x Boggies Flashy Jac)
Owner: Ernie Berkeley, Hopkins, SC
Breeder: KLB Performance Horses/K. Boyd/L. Brown, Greenville, NC
Score:
Payout: $
Derby Levels 4 & 3 Open
Gunnatrashtheplace & Dean Brown
13S (Gunnatrashya x All Chic N Shiny x Chocolate Chic Olena)
Owner: Levine Equine Enterprises LLC, Valley Cottage, NY
Breeder: Erin Duddy, Layton, NJ
Score: 222.5
Payout: $5,115
Derby Level 2 Open
Gunners High Roller & Dany Pelletier
13S (Gunner x Yoplait Light x Grays Starlight)
Owner: Chris Allen, Groton, MA
Breeder: Marc & Kathy Gordon, Elgin, IL
Score: 220
Payout: $1,182
Derby Level 1 Open
Magnums Chic Magnet & Trent Gamble
13S (Magnum Chic Dream x Boot Jacs Candy x Master Boot Jac)
Owner: Rebecca Jordan, Georgetown, KY
Breeder: Sarah Meier, Pickerington, OH
Score: 218.5
Payout: $695
Derby Levels 4, 3, 2, 1 & Prime Time Non-Pro
Eclectic Chic & Marcia Cole Walker
13M (Magnum Chic Dream x Eclectic Spark x Jacs Electric Spark)
Owner: Marcia Cole Walker, Sweetwater, TN
Breeder: Carin Valcich, Whitesboro, TX
Score: 223
Payout: $7,318