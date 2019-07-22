Memorial Service Planned For Trainer Bryant Pace

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The late reining trainer Bryant Pace will be remembered at a memorial service this week in Gainesville, Texas.

The 71-year-old Whitesboro, Texas, resident died Friday, July 19.

Born in Virigina, Pace won many championships over the years, including the 2001 United States Equestrian Team Open Reining Championship with the late Colonels Smoking Gun (Gunner).

He also won the 2008 All American Quarter Horse Congress Reining Futurity Open Co-Championship and Intermediate Open Championship on All Juiced Up. He and All Juiced Up also won the Open and Intermediate Open championships at that year’s The Tradition Futurity.

In all, Pace earned more than $600,000 in the sport of reining, according to Equi-Stat.

A memorial service is planned for 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, at the Cooke County Cowboy Church, 8207 US-82, Gainesville, Texas. Pastor Jeff Schuckers will officiate.

Arrangements are being handled by Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.