Kentucky Horse Council to Offer Large Animal Emergency Training

The Kentucky Horse Council announced the Large Animal Emergency Rescue Training will be held at the Kentucky Horse Park Sept. 20-22, 2019.

The training will be taught by 4Hooves Large Animal Services LLC and instructors Justin and Tori McLeod. Both instructors have extensive experience with equine and livestock, as well as working as emergency responders. They operate the North Carolina Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team and are instructors in technical large animal emergency rescue.

The course is geared towards veterinarians, first responders and emergency personnel, along with animal control officers and any horse owner or industry professional. The course will cover subject matter from animal behavior, safety considerations, restraints, containment, entrapments, motor vehicle accidents and overturned trailers, barn and wildfires, unstable ground, water rescues, and natural disaster preparation and response. Specialized instruction will be given to participants based on their background, and auditors are welcome.

“We are excited to be offering this training again this year,” said Katy Ross, Kentucky Horse Council Executive Director. “There is a real need for Large Animal Emergency Rescue training in this part of the country. It is an excellent opportunity for veterinarians, volunteers and first responders to receive in-depth, technical training for situations that unfortunately arise too frequently.”

According to Ross, last year’s program had 35 attendees with backgrounds ranging from mounted police officers to fireman and veterinarians. Ross said she is looking forward to hosting the program again and hopes to build people’s knowledge.

Continuing education credits for veterinarians are approved. This course is being sponsored by the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, Lexington Equine Medical, Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital and the Kentucky Horse Park. More sponsors are being accepted at this time.

For more information, to register for the class or for partnership and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.kentuckyhorse.org or contact the Kentucky Horse Council at 859-367-0509