Jody McGlothlin Takes Limited Non-Pro Aboard Somethingtobelievein

When Somethingtobelievein set foot in the deep Will Rogers sand, it probably looked like any other cutting to the sorrel mare. But rider Jody McGlothlin knew this National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Metallic Cat Summer Spectacular Classic/Challenge Limited Non-Pro finals was the last time her standout mare would compete in a major aged event in the Coliseum.

“I wanted to make it count,” McGlothlin said.

SomethingToBelieveIn, or “Kate” as she is known in the barn, set a high standard for her peers when McGlothlin rode her to a 222 in the finals.

“She loves her job. She does. She loves her job every day,” McGlothlin said. “She gives 100% every day. She never comes out not wanting to do her job, and that’s what is so much fun. I’ve never had a run that wasn’t fun.”

Kate exhibits a quick-footed style in the cutting arena, and McGlothlin confirmed the stout mare’s qualities.

“She is very quick, stops really hard — you better sit down — but what I love about her is that she is so smooth. People ask all the time, ‘How hard is she to ride?’ [and] she’s really not that hard to ride because she’s so smooth,” McGlothlin explained. “She’s really powerful and really fast, and she’ll disappear out from under you — but she’s so smooth.

“She gives it her all and as long as you do your job, she’ll do her job,” she continued. “When it hasn’t worked, it’s usually something I’ve done wrong.”

The 6-year-old mare, bred by SDP Buffalo Ranch, was sired by Hydrive Cat and is out of Playin T Etta (by TR Dual Rey), who won more than $108,000 in cutting and has produce earnings of $295,267.

Somethingtobelievein, Playin T Etta’s leading earner, has racked up more than $233,000, including the $7,801 she garnered for her last run with McGlothlin in Will Rogers.

Since McGlothlin’s husband, Brett, used to work for Shane Plummer of SDP Buffalo Ranch, Kate has spent her entire life around the family. After multiple failed attempts at selling the mare — once as a yearling and twice as a 2-year-old — the McGlothlins made Plummer an offer.

“Shane was so gracious to accept that offer, and we’ve had her ever since,” McGlothlin said. “Brett swung the leg over her first; he’s done everything with her.”

According to McGlothlin, Brett renamed the mare Somethingtobelievein since she was the couple’s first horse to go to the NCHA Futurity. McGlothlin went on to win the 2016 NCHA Futurity Limited Non-Pro Championship riding Kate, bringing home a first paycheck worth $12,038.



McGlothlin said she and Brett plan to finish out Kate’s limited-age years strong, and Brett is also campaigning to make the NCHA Open World Finals with her. After that, the couple will have a choice to make.

“We’ll keep showing her as long as she wants to show. If she tells us she’s ready to retire, then she’ll retire,” McGlothlin said.

Kate currently has one yearling — a stud colt by Equi-Stat Elite $27 Million Sire Metallic Cat. The plan is to continue to breed her so she can foster a new generation of cutters.