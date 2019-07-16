Good People for Good Horses Awards Honor Advocates

The Right Horse Initiative is accepting nominations for people and organizations that have made significant contributions to equine welfare.

The first annual Good People for Good Horses Awards will recognize outstanding community members who have dedicated their time and talents to helping horses in transition.

Helping horses in transition between careers or ownership is a major part of The Right Horse’s mission. The group, which aims to increase horse adoption, recently conducted a summit to bring key industry stakeholders together to combat the issue of at-risk horses.

“We know it takes a village to transition a horse into their next home. There are so many great people working to help horses, and we want to acknowledge their tremendous efforts,” said The Right Horse President Christy Counts. “The Good People for Good Horses awards are an opportunity to recognize the great collaborative work being done in equine welfare.”



Nominations for the Good People for Good Horses Awards will be accepted in six categories: Veterinarian or Veterinary Technician, Trainer, Volunteer, Farrier, Community Partner and Wild Card.

In the veterinary category, three will be chosen as recipients based on their geographic regions. Winners will be honored based on their contributions made towards helping horses in transition and advancing equine welfare efforts. The winners will receive a custom belt buckle and commemorative plaque.

All U.S.-based equine welfare advocates and members of the horse community are invited to nominate one or more individuals or organizations in the specified categories. Nominees do not need to work or volunteer full time at an adoption agency or rescue to be eligible. Submissions are due Sept. 16.

Visit www.therighthorse.org for more details on the Good People for Good Horses Awards and other programs.



