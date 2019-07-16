Cutting Horse Trainer Gary Ray Passes Away

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Texas horseman and long-time member of the cutting horse community Gary Ray has died.

Gary Ray, of Throckmorton, died July 11. He was 67.

Ray earned almost a million dollars in the show pen. He was an Open finalist at the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity and won many aged events.

In 2006, he won more than $75,000 for an eleventh-place finish in the NCHA Futurity Open on Danny Perdue’s mare, Della Modena (Mick Be Jagger x Wayward Tracks x Poco Holey Doc).

Ray also showed in weekend events as well, finishing in the top five multiple times in various year-end NCHA World Championship standings. His show record includes wins across the country, from Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association shows to the Augusta Futurity.

In all, Ray had an Equi-Stat record of $932,805 as a rider. Together with his wife, Connie, he owned the winners of $107,904 and bred the earners of $24,848.

According to his obituary, he also was a long-time judge for the NCHA.

