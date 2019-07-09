Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Gainesville, Texas, ranch that is home to Carol Rose Quarter Horses is now on the market.

The 253-acre property belonging to the Equi-Stat No. 1 all-time breeder of reined cow horses is listed at $11,725,400 with Williams Trew, of Fort Worth, Texas.

For decades, the property at 4500 N. Interstate 35 has long been the home of Equi-Stat Elite $6 Million Breeder Carol Rose’s Western performance horse operation. Williams Trew agent Talia Lydick said the property is set up beautifully for breeding and training performance horses.

“They’ve got all those wonderful mare pastures; they’ve got beautiful grazing pastures,” she said. “They’ve got an indoor arena, outdoor arena.”

Facilities

According to the listing, the ranch has some 200 stalls on the property, which includes 16 barns, cutting pens and a reining arena. There also is a 90-by-200 foot indoor arena with a screened cattle-holding area.

The property boasts a state-of-the-art breeding facility, which features a high-tech breeding lab with equipment. There is a 3,000-square-foot main house, office and additional staff housing.

Lydick said putting the farm up for sale is another step in the move toward retirement for the breeder, who sold the majority of her horses at the Carol Rose Quarter Horses dispersal in 2013. Rose still owns a few horses, including her famous stallion Shining Spark.

The palomino Quarter Horse has sired the earners of more than $9.2 million, according to Equi-Stat records. He topped both the sire and maternal grandsire charts in the Equi-Stat Lifetime Reined Cow Horse Statistics published in the Oct. 1, 2018, issue of Quarter Horse News (QHN). As of press time, Shining Spark’s daughters have foaled the winners of more than $19.8 million.

Lydick, who co-lists the property with Joseph Berkes, said the ranch’s location along Interstate 35 and large acreage also offer flexibility to buyers, who could keep a portion of the farm for horses and develop the rest.

Rich History

In the years since dispersing her bloodstock, Rose has continued to add to her acclaim as a breeder. Horses bred by Rose made the Open finals at this year’s National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) and National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) derbies.

Another Rose-bred horse, Shining In Town (Hollywoodstinseltown x Shine Ann x Shining Spark), swept the Non-Pro at the NRHA Derby. He and owner Jennifer Neudorf won the Derby Levels 4, 3, 2 and 1 Non-Pro, as well as the Youth.

