5 AQHYA Members Earned Scholarships at YES Seminar

Five outgoing leaders of the American Quarter Horse Youth Association (AQHYA) were awarded scholarships in July during the Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo, Texas

“The American Quarter Horse Association is proud to award scholarships to the 2018-19 AQHYA Executive Committee,” American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Executive Vice President Craig Huffhines said in a statement. “These young leaders have done an outstanding job for the past year, representing our youth members in Washington, D.C., leading charity efforts and making sure the needs of youth have been met.”

The following AQHYA members earned scholarships:

* Olivia Tordoff of Powell, Ohio, the 2018-19 president, received a $2,000 scholarship. Tordoff will be a student at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama this fall.

* Kylie Good of East Berlin, Pennsylvania, the 2018-19 first vice president, received a $1,000 scholarship. Good attends York College in York, Pennsylvania.

* Charles Lee, of McAllen, Texas, the 2018-19 second vice president, received a $500 scholarship. Lee attends Texas A&M University in McAllen, Texas. He also received the 2019 Wrangler ASPIRE award, a $1,000 award from AQHA Corporate Partner Wrangler given to an AQHYA member who excels in leadership and service.

* Executive members Caleb Sturgeon of Beloit, Ohio, and Sierra Walter of Hydro, Oklahoma, also received $500 scholarships. Sturgeon will be a freshman at the University of Mount Union and Walter will be a freshman at Oklahoma State University.

The AQHYA Executive Committee serves as ambassadors for the Association, plays an active role in the decision-making process of AQHYA and leads events and activities. The AQHYA Executive Committee is elected annually at YES, and those members uphold the objectives and purposes set forth in AQHYA Bylaws. They also represent the 11 regions of AQHYA and every youth member who resides within them.

The Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar is an annual event that teaches leadership and recognizes those qualities among members of the American Quarter Horse Youth Association.

For more information on how AQHYA members earned scholarships, visit www.aqha.com/youth.

A number of other scholarships are available to young people involved in the horse industry. Another industry group, the Reining Horse Foundation, recently announced a slate of scholarships it awarded to National Reining Horse Youth Association members.

