The Last Cowboy Series to Focus on Top Reiners

Some of reining’s biggest stars are going to be on television. The new series, The Last Cowboy, will feature the journey for eight trainers pointing for a $1 million invitational at the upcoming Run For A Million in Las Vegas.

Paramount Network announced this week it has green-lit the all-new original series from Academy Award®-nominee Taylor Sheridan. The writer of Hell or High Water and Sicario, Sheridan also is the writer/director of Wind River and co-creator of the hit Paramount Network original scripted drama series Yellowstone.

Produced by Truly Original and executive produced by 101 Studios, the unscripted series spotlights the highly-skilled horsemen and trainers competing in the intense, high-stakes world of professional reining.

In conjunction with the series, Sheridan is also launching a reining event called Run For A Million the sport’s first-ever, arena-based competition with a $1 million purse, marking the largest in history. The upcoming experience will take place on August 15-17 at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center, and the competition will come to life in the series finale.

“The grit, beauty and tenacity of the West are linked to America’s legacy and my creative drive has been to explore those, in all their complexities, in film and scripted television,” Sheridan said in a statement. “Now, with ‘The Last Cowboy’ and Run For A Million, we’re bringing the real men and women, and their dedication to the sport of reining, to the small screen, an unmasking of the cowboy world that we hope TV audiences will enjoy.”



Paramount didn’t identify the riders in the series, but Amanda Brumley, producer of the Run For A Million horse show, said riders in this year’s $1 million invitational will will include several million-dollar riders: Andrea Fappani, Casey Deary, Shawn Flarida, Jordan Larson, Franco Bertolani, Jason Vanlandingham, Craig Schmersal, Tom McCutcheon and Duane Latimer. Wild card riders selected to commpete are Abbey Lengel, Cade McCutcheon and Matt Mills.

The Run For A Million horse show also will include a number of shootouts, as well as a freestyle invitational.

The Last Cowboy is produced for Paramount Network by Truly Original (Deal or No Deal, Ink Master, The Real Housewives of Atlanta) with Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock serving as executive producers. Taylor Sheridan, 101 Studios and David C. Glasser serve as executive producers. Tori Socha oversees the production for Paramount Network.

