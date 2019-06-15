June 15th Table of Contents — Quarter Horse News Magazine

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Reach, Don’t Rush

Nick Dowers teaches his mounts to reach back to turn on their haunches using one-rein pressure and one training technique. The result is less confusion transitioning between turning with a cow and the turnaround in a reining pattern. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 32

Spinning Tragedy Into Success

After suffering a fractured navicular bone, REF Sturgis had a long road to recovery, during which time he found some new “tricks” to work on. By Nicole Speeding, Page 58

Gettin’ Personal With…Tom Holt

Heralded as “the voice of the NCHA,” this announcer has summoned the greatest horsemen and equine athletes to the cutting horse arena for the last 40 years. By Katie Marchetti, Page 60

Farm & Ranch Management

On the Cover: Nick Dowers

Photo by Ross Hecox

Chipped

Microchipping was once considered a thing of the future, but the practice has all but arrived for Quarter Horses. By Kelsey Pecsek Hruska, Page 48

Water Makes Mud

Spring showers bring May flower — and lots of mud. Try these strategies for minimizing the muck at your barn. By Katie Navarra, Page 48

Playing Opossum

EPM can postpone or end a Western performance horse’s career. Knowing about the syndrome and the culprits spreading it at your ranch is essential. By Karen Elizabeth Baril, Page 54

Event Coverage

Carolina Classic Derby

The excellent ground in the Tryon International Equestrian Center helped Mr Royal Hollywood win the Derby Levels 4 and 3 Open. By Teri Lee, Page 62

Departments

Insights & Opinions, Page 14

Tack Room Talk, Page 16

Frankly Speaking, Page 22

Outside the Pen: Genuine Masterpiece, Page 24

Event Overview: Polly Hollar Memorial Bluebonnet Stakes, Page 26

Event Overview: El Rancho Spring Classic, Page 28

New Foals, Page 66

Auction Ear, Page 70

Brand New, Page 74

Event Calendar, Page 79

In the Spotlight, Page 80

