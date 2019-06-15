June 15th Table of Contents — Quarter Horse News Magazine

Feature
Reach, Don’t Rush
Nick Dowers teaches his mounts to reach back to turn on their haunches using one-rein pressure and one training technique. The result is less confusion transitioning between turning with a cow and the turnaround in a reining pattern. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 32
Spinning Tragedy Into Success
After suffering a fractured navicular bone, REF Sturgis had a long road to recovery, during which time he found some new “tricks” to work on. By Nicole Speeding, Page 58
Gettin’ Personal With…Tom Holt
Heralded as “the voice of the NCHA,” this announcer has summoned the greatest horsemen and equine athletes to the cutting horse arena for the last 40 years. By Katie Marchetti, Page 60
Farm & Ranch Management
Chipped
Microchipping was once considered a thing of the future, but the practice has all but arrived for Quarter Horses. By Kelsey Pecsek Hruska, Page 48
Water Makes Mud
Spring showers bring May flower — and lots of mud. Try these strategies for minimizing the muck at your barn. By Katie Navarra, Page 48
Playing Opossum
EPM can postpone or end a Western performance horse’s career. Knowing about the syndrome and the culprits spreading it at your ranch is essential. By Karen Elizabeth Baril, Page 54
Event Coverage
Carolina Classic Derby
The excellent ground in the Tryon International Equestrian Center helped Mr Royal Hollywood win the Derby Levels 4 and 3 Open. By Teri Lee, Page 62
Departments
Insights & Opinions, Page 14
Tack Room Talk, Page 16
Frankly Speaking, Page 22
Outside the Pen: Genuine Masterpiece, Page 24
Event Overview: Polly Hollar Memorial Bluebonnet Stakes, Page 26
Event Overview: El Rancho Spring Classic, Page 28
New Foals, Page 66
Auction Ear, Page 70
Brand New, Page 74
Event Calendar, Page 79
In the Spotlight, Page 80
