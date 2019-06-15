Quarter Horse News > Print Edition > Current Issue > Table of Contents > June 15th Table of Contents — Quarter Horse News Magazine
quarter horse news magazine june 15th 2019 cover
Print Edition

June 15th Table of Contents — Quarter Horse News Magazine

Feature

Reach, Don’t Rush
Nick Dowers teaches his mounts to reach back to turn on their haunches using one-rein pressure and one training technique. The result is less confusion transitioning between turning with a cow and the turnaround in a reining pattern. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 32

Spinning Tragedy Into Success
After suffering a fractured navicular bone, REF Sturgis had a long road to recovery, during which time he found some new “tricks” to work on. By Nicole Speeding, Page 58

Gettin’ Personal With…Tom Holt
 Heralded as “the voice of the NCHA,” this announcer has summoned the greatest horsemen and equine athletes to the cutting horse arena for the last 40 years. By Katie Marchetti, Page 60

Farm & Ranch Management

Quarter Horse News magazine cover June 15, 2019
On the Cover: Nick Dowers
Photo by Ross Hecox

Chipped
Microchipping was once considered a thing of the future, but the practice has all but arrived for Quarter Horses. By Kelsey Pecsek Hruska, Page 48

Water Makes Mud
Spring showers bring May flower — and lots of mud. Try these strategies for minimizing the muck at your barn. By Katie Navarra, Page 48

Playing Opossum
EPM can postpone or end a Western performance horse’s career. Knowing about the syndrome and the culprits spreading it at your ranch is essential. By Karen Elizabeth Baril, Page 54

Event Coverage

Carolina Classic Derby
The excellent ground in the Tryon International Equestrian Center helped Mr Royal Hollywood win the Derby Levels 4 and 3 Open. By Teri Lee, Page 62

Departments

Insights & Opinions, Page 14
Tack Room Talk, Page 16
Frankly Speaking, Page 22
Outside the Pen: Genuine Masterpiece, Page 24
Event Overview: Polly Hollar Memorial Bluebonnet Stakes, Page 26
Event Overview: El Rancho Spring Classic, Page 28
New Foals, Page 66
Auction Ear, Page 70
Brand New, Page 74
Event Calendar, Page 79
In the Spotlight, Page 80

