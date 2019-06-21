Sire Metallic Cat Now Leading High Brow Cat Son

Metallic Cat continues to shatter records and overtake his competition. Yet again, he surpassed an elite mark as a Western performance horse sire.

Metallic Cat is now the leading son of the great High Brow Cat by offspring earnings.

The red roan stallion out of Chers Shadow (by Peptoboonsmal) has ranked as the second-leading son by his legendary sire for quite some time, but he unofficially took over the top spot this week once his offspring’s earnings from the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association Derby, The Non Pro Plus the Open and the National Reined Cow Horse Association Derby were accounted for. His total progeny earnings now reportedly total $27,484,257.

“It is an honor and a privilege to own a stallion as incredible as Metallic Cat,” said Bobby Patton, whose Rocking P Ranch purchased the horse from Fults Ranch Ltd. in September of 2017. “This milestone is truly one to be proud of. We are grateful for all the owners, breeders and trainers that continue to support our program and believe in Metallic Cat the way we do.”

While all of Metallic Cat’s performance career earnings were garnered in the cutting arena, he has proven prolific in multiple disciplines as a sire. According to Equi-Stat records, more than 150 of his 1,000-plus money-earning get have pulled checks in reined cow horse events. He also has performers in roping, reining, ranch versatility and barrel racing.

“When I think of the accomplishments Metallic Cat has made in the show pen, and now as a sire, Sheri and I cannot wait to see what the future holds,” Patton said.

The second-highest siring High Brow Cat son, Smooth As A Cat, previously held the title. As of June 19, the sorrel stallion out of Shes Pretty Smooth (by Wheeling Peppy) had an offspring tally of $27,340,025.



Top Earners for Metallic Cat

Metallic Cat‘s top five earners, as of June 19, are:

NCHA Open World Champion Hashtags ($485,293, out of Dual Rey Tag x Dual Rey)

NCHA Open Horse of the Year Metallic Rebel ($437,965, out of Sweet Abra x Abrakadabracre)

Multiple Open and Non-Pro limited-age event champion Meteles Cat ($437,016, out of Teles Lies x Lenas Telesis)

NCHA Futurity Open Champion Stevie Rey Von ($420,559, out of Miss Ella Rey x Dual Rey)