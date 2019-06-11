Rodeo New York Brings Western Action Back to NYC

After almost three decades, rodeo is going to return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. Sixty-five of the best rodeo competitors in the country will vie for a $1 million prize.

The Cowboy Channel and Madison Square Garden announced that Rodeo New York will be held at the famed venue in Manhattan on Father’s Day weekend in 2020. Tickets go on sale Tuesday (June 11) for the event, slated for June 19-21, 2020.

“The entire western sports industry is thrilled to be able to come together to bring championship rodeo back to Madison Square Garden for the first time in nearly 30 years,” The Cowboy Channel Founder Patrick Gottsch said in a statement. “Every world champion cowboy and cowgirl, along with this country’s most prestigious stock owners and contractors, jumped at the chance to showcase their talents on the floor of The World’s Most Famous Arena. New York is in for a real treat, as this will be the very best that rodeo has to offer.”

Based at the Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel is a 24-hour network dedicated to Western sports and lifestyle.

Organizers say a number of the best rodeo athletes in the world have already committed to being in NYC next year for Rodeo New York. They include:

* Bareback Riding: Richie Champion, Kaycee Feild, Will Lowe, Tim O’Connell, Steven Peebles, Jake Vold

* Saddle Bronc Riding: Cort Scheer, Wade Sundell, Zeke Thurston, Spencer Wright, Jesse Wright

* Team Roping: Trevor Brazile, Jeremy Buhler, Jade Corkill, Kaleb Driggers, Paul Eaves, Wyatt Imus, Chad Masters, Junior Nogueira, Cory Petska, Erich Rogers, Levi Simpson, Clay Smith, Clay Tryan

* Tie-Down Roping: Trevor Brazile, Marcos Costa, Tuf Cooper, Tyson Durfey, Shane Hanchey, Wyatt Imus, Stran Smith, Cory Solomon

* Barrel Racing: Sherry Cervi, Callie duPerier, Hailey Kinsel, Lisa Lockhart, Brittany Pozzi, Amberley Snyder, Fallon Taylor

* Steer Wrestling: Luke Branquinho, Curtis Cassidy, Hunter Cure, Dakota Eldridge, Scott Guenthner, Tyler Pearson, Tyler Waguespack

* Bull Riding: Silvano Alves, Cooper Davis, Sage Kimzey, Jess Lockwood, J.B. Mauney, Kaique Pacheco

* Breakaway Roping: Jackie Crawford, Lari Dee Guy, JJ Hampton, Madison Outhier

Joel Fisher, executive vice president of MSG Sports, said organizers are honored to bring rodeo back to New York City.

“Madison Square Garden has a long relationship with rodeo dating back to 1922 and we are thrilled to bring this hugely popular western sport back to our fans for the first time since 1991,” he said.

