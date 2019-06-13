Quarter Horse News Seeks Managing Editor

Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Salary: Commensurate with experience; includes comprehensive benefits package
Working directly with the editor, the managing editor will manage the staff on a day-to-day basis while assisting with all phases of the editorial process and working to improve print, digital and social media products.
Key Responsibilities:
- Direct management of editorial staff, including day-to-day operations and staff deadlines
- Assist and train editorial staff
- Assist in maintaining the flow of editorial content throughout the editorial process
- Assist in proofreading content throughout the editorial process, as needed
- Work with the editor to develop strategic planning for the brand
- Work with the editor for editorial planning and coordinating within the department
- Assist in developing feature stories and editorial content for special issues
- Assist in maintaining social media presence across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, including managing social media inboxes
- Oversee the compilation of material for statistical sections
- Travel to major events as needed, performing necessary duties for event coverage (web, social media, video and print)
- Write editorial content such as features, breaking news, personality profiles and training articles for print and/or web
- Nurture relationships with industry participants and keep up-to-date on industry news and happenings online and in person
- Work with the entire team to maintain the highest standards of editorial integrity and maintain our position as an industry-leading publication
Basic Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in communication, journalism or English
- Must be located or willing to relocate to the Fort Worth, Texas, area
- Copy-editing skills
- Digital publishing skills
- Social media proficiency
- Superb writing and editing skills
- Ability to juggle multiple tasks in a high-intensity, deadline-driven environment
- Strong organizational skills
- Experience with photography
- Experience with the equine industry a must; Western performance horse industry knowledge a plus
- A great attitude while working under pressure
Interested candidates should send cover letters, resumes and a minimum of two writing samples to:
Patty Tiberg, Publisher
[email protected]
2112 Montgomery St.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Morris Equine Group is an equal opportunity employer.