Quarter Horse News Seeks Managing Editor

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Salary: Commensurate with experience; includes comprehensive benefits package

Working directly with the editor, the managing editor will manage the staff on a day-to-day basis while assisting with all phases of the editorial process and working to improve print, digital and social media products.

Key Responsibilities:

Direct management of editorial staff, including day-to-day operations and staff deadlines

Assist and train editorial staff

Assist in maintaining the flow of editorial content throughout the editorial process

Assist in proofreading content throughout the editorial process, as needed

Work with the editor to develop strategic planning for the brand

Work with the editor for editorial planning and coordinating within the department

Assist in developing feature stories and editorial content for special issues

Assist in maintaining social media presence across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, including managing social media inboxes

Oversee the compilation of material for statistical sections

Travel to major events as needed, performing necessary duties for event coverage (web, social media, video and print)

Write editorial content such as features, breaking news, personality profiles and training articles for print and/or web

Nurture relationships with industry participants and keep up-to-date on industry news and happenings online and in person

Work with the entire team to maintain the highest standards of editorial integrity and maintain our position as an industry-leading publication

Basic Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in communication, journalism or English

Must be located or willing to relocate to the Fort Worth, Texas, area

Copy-editing skills

Digital publishing skills

Social media proficiency

Superb writing and editing skills

Ability to juggle multiple tasks in a high-intensity, deadline-driven environment

Strong organizational skills

Experience with photography

Experience with the equine industry a must; Western performance horse industry knowledge a plus

A great attitude while working under pressure

Interested candidates should send cover letters, resumes and a minimum of two writing samples to:

Patty Tiberg, Publisher

[email protected]



2112 Montgomery St.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Morris Equine Group is an equal opportunity employer.