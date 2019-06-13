Quarter Horse News > News > Quarter Horse News Seeks Managing Editor
News

Quarter Horse News Seeks Managing Editor

Posted on June 13, 2019 by

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Salary: Commensurate with experience; includes comprehensive benefits package

Working directly with the editor, the managing editor will manage the staff on a day-to-day basis while assisting with all phases of the editorial process and working to improve print, digital and social media products.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Direct management of editorial staff, including day-to-day operations and staff deadlines
  • Assist and train editorial staff
  • Assist in maintaining the flow of editorial content throughout the editorial process
  • Assist in proofreading content throughout the editorial process, as needed
  • Work with the editor to develop strategic planning for the brand
  • Work with the editor for editorial planning and coordinating within the department
  • Assist in developing feature stories and editorial content for special issues
  • Assist in maintaining social media presence across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, including managing social media inboxes
  • Oversee the compilation of material for statistical sections
  • Travel to major events as needed, performing necessary duties for event coverage (web, social media, video and print)
  • Write editorial content such as features, breaking news, personality profiles and training articles for print and/or web
  • Nurture relationships with industry participants and keep up-to-date on industry news and happenings online and in person
  • Work with the entire team to maintain the highest standards of editorial integrity and maintain our position as an industry-leading publication

Basic Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in communication, journalism or English
  • Must be located or willing to relocate to the Fort Worth, Texas, area
  • Copy-editing skills
  • Digital publishing skills
  • Social media proficiency
  • Superb writing and editing skills
  • Ability to juggle multiple tasks in a high-intensity, deadline-driven environment
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Experience with photography
  • Experience with the equine industry a must; Western performance horse industry knowledge a plus
  • A great attitude while working under pressure

Interested candidates should send cover letters, resumes and a minimum of two writing samples to:

Patty Tiberg, Publisher
[email protected]

2112 Montgomery St.
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Morris Equine Group is an equal opportunity employer.