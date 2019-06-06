APHA Introduces Professional Horseman Ambassador Program

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The American Paint Horse Association (APHA) is accepting applications for the Professional Horsemen Ambassador Program, a new program that designates equine professionals to help educate and promote beginner-level exhibitors.

The Professional Horsemen Ambassador Program, is open to all of the association’s current Professional Horsemen. According to the APHA’s announcement of the program, the goal is to increase participation through actively designating a Markel/APHA Professional Horseman or Horsewoman at local shows to help educate, promote and create interest in beginner-level exhibitors.

Ambassadors are encouraged to initiate communication with beginner-level exhibitors they encounter who could use assistance but might not have a trainer; all exhibitors are also encouraged to approach Ambassadors for any assistance they might need. That might include questions about showing, training, judging or APHA-related matters.

Ambassadors must be:

* Current APHA member in good standing

* Current APHA Professional Horseman/Horsewoman in good standing

* Age 21 or older

Duties as an APHA Ambassador include (but are not limited to):

* Being a representative of the American Paint Horse Association

* Acting in a way that holds true to the APHA mission statement: “to promote, preserve and provide meaningful experiences with Paint Horses.”

* Hanging your Ambassador banner at your stalls where it’s visible to the public at any shows you attend

* Checking in at the horse show office at each event you attend and letting them know that you are an APHA Professional Horsemen and Ambassador offering your help to beginners/grassroots riders

* Wearing your complimentary Professional Horsemen button-down shirt to identify you as a program participant

* Be accessible and approachable at shows to help new exhibitors learn about Paint Horses

* Participating in the “Ambassador Campaign” by using the hashtag #markedforgreatness in all APHA-related social media posts (more details regarding the campaign will be included with your banner).

In return for their assistance, participating APHA Professional Horsemen receive:

* Increased visibility

* Potential new clientele

* Recognized as a professional by APHA

* Validation of your current credentials

* Name moved to the top of the current Professional Horsemen Directory

This program is open to all current APHA Professional Horsemen—find more information and application details at apha.com/programs/profhorsemen. Current APHA Professional Horsemen can apply for the ambassador program online.

For more information about how to get involved in the program, contact Amanda Cormack at [email protected] or 817-222-6416.

