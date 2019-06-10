Peppys From Heaven Laid to Rest

Peppys From Heaven, a 1987 mare by Peppy San Badger and out of Royal Blue Boon, passed away after spending her entire life owned by the same family. At 32 years old, she was humanely euthanized and laid to rest beside her dam at Larry Hall’s Cutting Horses in Weatherford, Texas.

The stout red roan mare made the 1990 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity finals in both the Open and the Non-Pro with Gary Bellenfant and Larry Hall in the saddle, bringing home $39,532. In 1991, the mare took home the NCHA Summer Spectacular Derby Non-Pro title with owner and trainer Larry.

“My dad [Larry] trained her — he showed her. Gary Bellenfant [also] showed her, and I showed her some,” Jay Hall recalled, saying his dad was always proud to have trained the mare. Larry rode Peppys From Heaven for the rest of her career, and the mare eventually earned more than $142,000.

According to Hall, the mare was a force in the cutting pen.

“She was very gritty, just an incredible athlete. She was a big horse, so she was an incredible athlete for as big as she was. Just a huge stopping horse,” he said.

Hall’s wife, Shelly, said the mare was very strong-willed, and they both agreed it was to her advantage when she got down in the dirt with a cow.

Peppys From Heaven was not only a powerful performer in the cutting pen, but her versatility as a broodmare ensured she will be remembered. She produced 18 money-earning foals who totaled $340,698 in earnings. The cutting pen was not the only place these horses earned their paychecks — her top earning foal, Seven From Heaven, took home checks in working cow horse events, and her seventh-highest-earning offspring, Purr Cat, won money in ranch cutting and other ranch versatility events.

“It just goes to show how good of an athlete she was,” said Hall about the versatility of Peppys From Heaven’s offspring.

The mare also shares some high-profile siblings and half-siblings. She is a full sister to Equi-Stat Elite $27 Million Sire Peptoboonsmal. Peppys From Heaven is also a half-sister to the late Bet Yer Blue Boons, an earner of $350,615 over her lifetime and producer of more than $1.2 million.

Hall spoke affectionately of the three horses’ common denominator –– their dam Royal Blue Boon. Royal Blue Boon produced 18 money-earning offspring who totaled $2,614,289 in lifetime earnings and averaged $145,238 each. According to Hall, the passing of Peppys From Heaven signifies the close of their family’s chapter with Royal Blue Boon, since Peppys From Heaven was the last offspring the family owned out of Royal Blue Boon.

Even with all of her offspring, each of Royal Blue Boon’s foals was unique, and Peppys From heaven was no different. Hall said she didn’t have a lot of personality, and when it was time to be caught, “up until the day she died, you couldn’t hardly catch her.” The mare was an independent individual who enjoyed her time alone in her pasture. The family would leave the outside stall door open, and she would come in when she was good and ready.

Regardless of what she was like to catch or spend time with, Peppys From Heaven certainly made an impact on the family that raised her. The 32 years she spent with the Halls was not wasted, and Hall said she was, “special to the whole family.”