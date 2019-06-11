Nearing $6 Million, Boyd Rice Leads NRCHA Derby Two-Rein Spectacular

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The second day of the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Jack & Phoebe Cooke Memorial Derby, presented by Cats Picasso, is complete. Several horse show spectaculars exhibitors walked through the herd, completing their first of three events on Monday, June 10 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

NRCHA Derby Non-Pro and Non-Pro Limited riders also worked their way through the herd, placing them one step closer to the prestigious title of 2019 NRCHA Derby Champion.

Open Two-Rein Spectacular Herd Work High Score

Open Two Rein Spectacular riders started off the day completing their first of three events – the herd work. Equi-Stat Elite $5 Million Rider Boyd Rice rode Quahadi (Bet Hesa Cat x Ginnin Attraction x Tanquery Gin) to the top of the class with a 218.

Rice, of Weatherford, Texas, is nearing the $6 million mark as a rider. He entered the Derby with a lifetime Equi-Stat record of $5,983,132.

Quahadi is owned by Burnett Ranches LLC, of Guthrie, Texas.

NRCHA Derby Non-Pro Herd Work High Score

Hope Miller, of Brush Prairie, Washington, finished out the day winning the Non Pro Derby preliminary herd work. She piloted Sparking Metallic (Metallic Cat x Sparking Train x Shining Spark) to a score of 219. Combined with a 218.5 rein work score, the pair is leading the composite after two events.

NRCHA Derby Non-Pro Limited Herd Work High Score

Mason Beal, from Clovis, California, found himself leading the 24-entry Non-Pro Limited Derby after the first event. He rode Unos Smokin Chic (Uno What Time It Is x Dew It Flo x Mr Peponita Flo) to an impressive 217.5 in the herd work. The 2013 gelding is owned by Ernie Beal.

Non-Pro Bridle Spectacular Herd Work High Score

A familiar pair topped the herd work of the $6,000-added Non-Pro Bridle Spectacular. Lindsey James, of San Luis Obispo, California, rode Maximum Spoonful (Hes A Peptospoonful X PG Maxine X Playgun), her 2009 gelding, to a score of 219.

Non-Pro Two-Rein Spectacular Herd Work High Score

Local non-pro Vanessa Lawrence piloted Step To The Light (CD Lights x ShinersDiamondJackie x Shining Spark) to the lead in the Non-Pro Two-Rein Spectacular. The team earned a 218.5 in the herd work.

Last year, Step to the Light topped the NRCHA Derby Open rein work prelims with trainer Justin Wright.

