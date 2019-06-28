Misty Greeson Rides to First NCHA Western Nationals Title

It could have been beginner’s luck, but more than likely, winning the $50,000 Amateur finals at her first National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Western Nationals was the result of Misty Greeson’s hard work and determination to make Lil Maddy Rey a show champion. The duo scored a 222 for the win and garnered $4,303.

Greeson had never even attended the Western Nationals before this year.

“It’s [winning] not a bad way to start!” she said, attributing the win to the pair’s first cow. “My first cow was the money cow. She [Lil Maddy Rey] made some real shakin’ moves!

“The other two cows were both really good,” she added. “I had two really good, clean cuts, and I got to work my horse a little bit.”

In the first go-round, Greeson, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and “Maddy” (Dual Smart Rey x Miss Madelines Cat x High Brow Cat) marked a 212 to qualify for the finals, just 1 point away from the 211 finals cutoff score.

“The cows were rough [to handle],” she explained. “They were tough and hard to push up. When you stepped near them, they’d take off running.”

Maddy’s strengths, Greeson said, are that she’s very smart on a cow and she’s really quick-footed. Greeson has owned the 7-year-old mare since November of the mare’s 4-year-old year. She bought her from breeder Clark Brewster and put her into training with Lindy Northcutt, also from Oklahoma.

Greeson said what she likes best about the mare is that she is sweet and easy to be around.

“She loves scratches and treats,” Greeson said. “After she shows, we go back to the trailer and I give her a handful of Purina treats!”

Greeson has ridden with Northcutt since she started cutting five years ago.

“The dun turnback horse [they use] is actually my first cutting horse,” she said. “When I started out [with Lindy], we bought a 2-year-old that I sold at the [NCHA] Futurity a few years ago. Then, the same year, we bought Maddy.”

The native-born Oklahoman, who runs a dog rescue, is the only member of her family that rides or shows horses. The challenge cutting offers is what piqued her interest in learning to cut. When she’s not riding cutting horses, Greeson likes to play golf. The amateur golfer, who has won some awards in the sport, said she has been golfing for about seven years.

“I love to play golf. I even brought my golf clubs with me [to the show], but I haven’t had time to play,” she said.

Taking the Reserve Championship were Colette Benson and Candy Girl with a score of 219. The pair collected $3,547.