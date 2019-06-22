Wow! Jennifer Neudorf Sweeps NRHA Derby Non-Pro

Jennifer Neudorf took the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Derby by storm on Friday night when she swept all four levels of the Non-Pro. If that wasn’t enough, the 15-year-old Canadian also won the Youth with her stallion, Shining In Town.

The Grand Prairie, Alberta, resident guided the 6-year-old stallion by Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Sire Hollywoodstinseltown to a winning 226.5. That won her the Level 4, Level 3, Level 2, Level 1 Non-Pro derbies and the Youth.

Neudorf, who just finished tenth grade, was nearly speechless when she tried to describe her emotions as she led the palomino stallion back to Jim Norick Arena for the award ceremony.

“To be honest I don’t even know,” she said, weaving her horse through the crowd. “I’m so happy and it’s just unbelievable.”

The NRHA Derby was the biggest win for Neudorf, who began showing reining horses about three years ago. She got into reining after watching fellow Canadian rider Chalyce Head, who also lives in Grand Prairie. Neudorf also rides barrel horses and competes in High School Rodeo.

Jennifer Neudorf gives Shining In Town a well-earned pat. • Photo by Molly Montag.

“I really like how broke the horses are and there’s always something to learn so I can always like get better,” she said. “And that’s probably the number one thing, there’s always something to learn and there’s always something to get better at.”

Shining In Town is a 2015 stallion bred by Carol Rose, of Gainesville, Texas. The eye-catching palomino is out of the mare Shine Ann (by Shining Spark). Shining In Town is Hollywoodstinseltown’s second-leading earner, and Shining In Town, or “Chubbs” is Shine Ann’s leading earner.



For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.