Kenny Platt rode Moms Stylish Player to a 226 to win the Open at the Transwest NCHA Western Nationals in 2018. • Photo by Video West Productions
Cutting Events

In the Stats: Western National Championships

Posted on June 27, 2019

Check out the leading horses, riders, sires, owners and breeders from the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Western National Championships!

Top 10 Open Horses

  1. Patty La Cat (06M), $16,189
  2. Wee Little Badger (97G), $15,454
  3. Scatter (05S), $13,400
  4. Ho Chi Minnie (06M), $11,769
  5. Rouge Blues (07S), $11,606
  6. Little Lenas Cat (09G), $11,129
  7. Zak And Blue (05G), $10,794
  8. NRR Cat King Cole (07S), $10,590
  9. Royally Smart Cat (99G), $10,420
  10.  Smart Stingrey (06G), $10,274

Top 10 Open Riders

  1. Mike Wood, Scottsdale, AZ, $70,804
  2. Lawson Hadlock, Ogden, UT, $69,747
  3. Josh Sleeman, Eatonville, WA, $63,352
  4. Al Dunning, Scottsdale, AZ, $56,347
  5. Brian Anderson, Idaho Falls, ID, $51,374
  6. Greg Smith, Mineral Wells, TX, $45,160
  7. Todd Adolf, Morristown, AZ, $39,280
  8. Kenny Platt, Fort Lupton, CO, $38,512
  9. Will Nuttall, Belgrade, MT, $38,401
  10. Scott Amos, Loma, CO, $37,680

Top 10 Non-Pro Horses

  1. Sneakin Sam (97G, $14,196
  2. Stylish Windy (02G), $12,443
  3. BNL Lucky Duck (04M)), $11,483
  4. Irish Whiskey Sugar (98G), $11,448
  5. Royal Red Play (07G), $11,419
  6. Aachen (91G), $10,952
  7. Remanitas Alegria (02M), $10,717
  8. Smokin Manzana (84S), $9,866
  9. So Sweet Santana (04S), $9,861
  10. CD Pretty Cat (08G), $9,695

Top 10 Non-Pro Riders

  1. Theresa Gillock, Las Vegas, NV, $18,736
  2. David Booth, Acton, CA, $18,140
  3. Kate Banuelos, Las Vegas, NV, $16,749
  4. Pamela Shaeffer, New Castle, CO, $16,688
  5. Jann Parker, Billings, MT, $16,522
  6. Kimberly Thome, Santa Rose, CA, $16,075
  7. Kathy Strain, White River, SD, $15,832
  8. Jody Radomske, Weatherford, TX, $15,683
  9. Heidi Hadlock-Evans, Ogden, UT, $15,281
  10. Michelle Lemaster, Las Vegas, NV, $15,256

Top 10 Amateur Horses

  1. Hickory Valentino (98G), $14,964
  2. Lucky Powder (00G), $9,915
  3. Rey Leo Girl (05M), $9,018
  4. Magnalight (94S), $7,921
  5. Peps Smart Twist (05G), $7,583
  6. CD Little Dog (02G), $7,459
  7. Bobs Tiana Doc (91G), $7,312
  8. Mouse Feathers (91G), $7,151
  9. Docs Smokin Bandit [PT] (82S), $6,906
  10. BSR Cat (03G), $6,718

Top 10 Amateur Riders

  1. Lola Searle, Vernal, UT, $14,964
  2. Marla Hughes, Salem, UT, $11,409
  3. Pamela Shaeffer, New Castle, CO, $11,285
  4. Jeremy Wayne Lehrmann, Rising Star, TX, $11,196
  5. Shane Plummer, Fort Worth, TX, $10,497
  6. Michelle Barnes, Lewiston, ID, 9,648
  7. Michelle Lemaster, Las Vegas, NV, $9,188
  8. Joel Schulz, Denver, CO, $8,709
  9. Dedee McWhorter, Fortuna, CA, $8,333
  10. Scott Wardley, Okotoks, AB, CN, $7,895

Top 10 Breeders

  1. Bar H Ranche, Moscow, TN, $82,900
  2. Jack Waggoner & Susan Ferguson, Bridgeport, TX, $73,075
  3. Double Dove Ranch, Fort Worth, TX, $63,492
  4. EE Ranches of Texas Inc., Whitesboro, TX, $53,253
  5. Oxbow Ranch, Lipan, TX, $47,938
  6. Sierra Oak Ranch, Bakersfield, CA, $42,278
  7. Frank & Belinda Vandersloot, Idaho Falls, ID, $41,185
  8.  Pat Fitzgerald, Paoli, OK, $40,801
  9. Slate River Ranch, Weatherford, TX, $38,888
  10. Willow Spring Ranch, Nanton, AB, CN, $36,091

Top 10 Owners

  1. Michelle Lemaster, Las Vegas, NV, $51,421
  2. David & Marla Hughes, Salem, UT, $40,014
  3. SDP Buffalo Ranch, Fort Worth, TX, $38,986
  4. Gerald & Theresa Gillock, Las Vegas, NV, $37,353
  5. Skip Jones, Amarillo, TX, $36,440
  6. Butlin Ranches, Edmonton, AB, CN, $35,967
  7. Harland & Jody Radomske, Weatherford, TX, $35,255
  8. Robert Tregemba, Lawrence, KS, $34,461
  9. George & Pamela Shaeffer, New Castle, CO, $34,223
  10. Barry & Michelle Barnes, Lewiston, ID, $33,808

Top 10 Sires

  1. High Brow Cat, $450,414
  2. Smart Little Lena, $278,649
  3. Dual Rey, $229,126
  4. Dual Pep, $174,787
  5. Peptoboonsmal, $152,239
  6. WR This Cats Smart, $145,389
  7. CD Olena, $138,660
  8. Smooth As A Cat, $131,261
  9. Doc’s Hickory, $125,157
  10. Freckles Playboy, $121,320

Top 10 Dams

  1. Meradas Little Sue, $54,589
  2. Smoothly Poppin, $29,323
  3. Peek A Boon, $26,783
  4. Mia Tiana, $24,631
  5. Connies Gail, $23,420
  6. Otes Little Darlin, $22,980
  7. Justa Swinging Gal, $21,138
  8. Jazzy Bay Loxie, $20,788
  9. Merada Missy, $20,521
  10. Miss Fancy Zan, $19,733

NCHA Western National Championships History (1982-2018)

Year / Location / Entries / Added / Total Purse

1996, Ogden, UT, 358, $92,000, $162,092
1997, Ogden, UT, 540, $90,000, $198,266
1998, Ogden, UT, 461, $90,000, $182,998
1999, Ogden, UT, 552, $90,000, $200,561
2000, Ogden, UT, 657, $90,000, $221,809
2001, Ogden, UT, 595, $90,000, $205,836
2002, Ogden, UT, 635, $90,000, $215,872
2003, Ogden, UT, 707, 90,000, $230,231
2004, Ogden, UT, 787, $90,000, $245,593
2005, Ogden, UT, 725, $108,000, $304,682
2006, Ogden, UT, 705, $108,000, $275,081
2007, Ogden, UT, 792, $120,000, $311,761
2008, Ogden, UT, 809, $120,000, $314,871
2009, Ogden, UT, 680, $120,000, $281,536
2010, Ogden, UT, 1,164, $200,000, $414,014
2011, Ogden, UT, 708, $200,000, $397,453
2012, Reno, NV, 572, $200,000, $364,252
2013, Reno, NV, 684, $200,000, $396,891
2014, Denver, CO, 682, $200,000, $391,465
2015, Reno, NV, 730, $150,000 $322,445
2016, Denver, CO 784, $150,000, $330,971
2017, Scottsdale, AZ, 431, $100,000, $201,603
2018, Denver, CO, 558, $150,000, $282,924

All information about the NCHA Western National Championships was compiled by Equi-Stat.