In the Stats: Western National Championships

Check out the leading horses, riders, sires, owners and breeders from the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Western National Championships!
Top 10 Open Horses
- Patty La Cat (06M), $16,189
- Wee Little Badger (97G), $15,454
- Scatter (05S), $13,400
- Ho Chi Minnie (06M), $11,769
- Rouge Blues (07S), $11,606
- Little Lenas Cat (09G), $11,129
- Zak And Blue (05G), $10,794
- NRR Cat King Cole (07S), $10,590
- Royally Smart Cat (99G), $10,420
- Smart Stingrey (06G), $10,274
Top 10 Open Riders
- Mike Wood, Scottsdale, AZ, $70,804
- Lawson Hadlock, Ogden, UT, $69,747
- Josh Sleeman, Eatonville, WA, $63,352
- Al Dunning, Scottsdale, AZ, $56,347
- Brian Anderson, Idaho Falls, ID, $51,374
- Greg Smith, Mineral Wells, TX, $45,160
- Todd Adolf, Morristown, AZ, $39,280
- Kenny Platt, Fort Lupton, CO, $38,512
- Will Nuttall, Belgrade, MT, $38,401
- Scott Amos, Loma, CO, $37,680
Top 10 Non-Pro Horses
- Sneakin Sam (97G, $14,196
- Stylish Windy (02G), $12,443
- BNL Lucky Duck (04M)), $11,483
- Irish Whiskey Sugar (98G), $11,448
- Royal Red Play (07G), $11,419
- Aachen (91G), $10,952
- Remanitas Alegria (02M), $10,717
- Smokin Manzana (84S), $9,866
- So Sweet Santana (04S), $9,861
- CD Pretty Cat (08G), $9,695
Top 10 Non-Pro Riders
- Theresa Gillock, Las Vegas, NV, $18,736
- David Booth, Acton, CA, $18,140
- Kate Banuelos, Las Vegas, NV, $16,749
- Pamela Shaeffer, New Castle, CO, $16,688
- Jann Parker, Billings, MT, $16,522
- Kimberly Thome, Santa Rose, CA, $16,075
- Kathy Strain, White River, SD, $15,832
- Jody Radomske, Weatherford, TX, $15,683
- Heidi Hadlock-Evans, Ogden, UT, $15,281
- Michelle Lemaster, Las Vegas, NV, $15,256
Top 10 Amateur Horses
- Hickory Valentino (98G), $14,964
- Lucky Powder (00G), $9,915
- Rey Leo Girl (05M), $9,018
- Magnalight (94S), $7,921
- Peps Smart Twist (05G), $7,583
- CD Little Dog (02G), $7,459
- Bobs Tiana Doc (91G), $7,312
- Mouse Feathers (91G), $7,151
- Docs Smokin Bandit [PT] (82S), $6,906
- BSR Cat (03G), $6,718
Top 10 Amateur Riders
- Lola Searle, Vernal, UT, $14,964
- Marla Hughes, Salem, UT, $11,409
- Pamela Shaeffer, New Castle, CO, $11,285
- Jeremy Wayne Lehrmann, Rising Star, TX, $11,196
- Shane Plummer, Fort Worth, TX, $10,497
- Michelle Barnes, Lewiston, ID, 9,648
- Michelle Lemaster, Las Vegas, NV, $9,188
- Joel Schulz, Denver, CO, $8,709
- Dedee McWhorter, Fortuna, CA, $8,333
- Scott Wardley, Okotoks, AB, CN, $7,895
Top 10 Breeders
- Bar H Ranche, Moscow, TN, $82,900
- Jack Waggoner & Susan Ferguson, Bridgeport, TX, $73,075
- Double Dove Ranch, Fort Worth, TX, $63,492
- EE Ranches of Texas Inc., Whitesboro, TX, $53,253
- Oxbow Ranch, Lipan, TX, $47,938
- Sierra Oak Ranch, Bakersfield, CA, $42,278
- Frank & Belinda Vandersloot, Idaho Falls, ID, $41,185
- Pat Fitzgerald, Paoli, OK, $40,801
- Slate River Ranch, Weatherford, TX, $38,888
- Willow Spring Ranch, Nanton, AB, CN, $36,091
Top 10 Owners
- Michelle Lemaster, Las Vegas, NV, $51,421
- David & Marla Hughes, Salem, UT, $40,014
- SDP Buffalo Ranch, Fort Worth, TX, $38,986
- Gerald & Theresa Gillock, Las Vegas, NV, $37,353
- Skip Jones, Amarillo, TX, $36,440
- Butlin Ranches, Edmonton, AB, CN, $35,967
- Harland & Jody Radomske, Weatherford, TX, $35,255
- Robert Tregemba, Lawrence, KS, $34,461
- George & Pamela Shaeffer, New Castle, CO, $34,223
- Barry & Michelle Barnes, Lewiston, ID, $33,808
Top 10 Sires
- High Brow Cat, $450,414
- Smart Little Lena, $278,649
- Dual Rey, $229,126
- Dual Pep, $174,787
- Peptoboonsmal, $152,239
- WR This Cats Smart, $145,389
- CD Olena, $138,660
- Smooth As A Cat, $131,261
- Doc’s Hickory, $125,157
- Freckles Playboy, $121,320
Top 10 Dams
- Meradas Little Sue, $54,589
- Smoothly Poppin, $29,323
- Peek A Boon, $26,783
- Mia Tiana, $24,631
- Connies Gail, $23,420
- Otes Little Darlin, $22,980
- Justa Swinging Gal, $21,138
- Jazzy Bay Loxie, $20,788
- Merada Missy, $20,521
- Miss Fancy Zan, $19,733
NCHA Western National Championships History (1982-2018)
Year / Location / Entries / Added / Total Purse
1996, Ogden, UT, 358, $92,000, $162,092
1997, Ogden, UT, 540, $90,000, $198,266
1998, Ogden, UT, 461, $90,000, $182,998
1999, Ogden, UT, 552, $90,000, $200,561
2000, Ogden, UT, 657, $90,000, $221,809
2001, Ogden, UT, 595, $90,000, $205,836
2002, Ogden, UT, 635, $90,000, $215,872
2003, Ogden, UT, 707, 90,000, $230,231
2004, Ogden, UT, 787, $90,000, $245,593
2005, Ogden, UT, 725, $108,000, $304,682
2006, Ogden, UT, 705, $108,000, $275,081
2007, Ogden, UT, 792, $120,000, $311,761
2008, Ogden, UT, 809, $120,000, $314,871
2009, Ogden, UT, 680, $120,000, $281,536
2010, Ogden, UT, 1,164, $200,000, $414,014
2011, Ogden, UT, 708, $200,000, $397,453
2012, Reno, NV, 572, $200,000, $364,252
2013, Reno, NV, 684, $200,000, $396,891
2014, Denver, CO, 682, $200,000, $391,465
2015, Reno, NV, 730, $150,000 $322,445
2016, Denver, CO 784, $150,000, $330,971
2017, Scottsdale, AZ, 431, $100,000, $201,603
2018, Denver, CO, 558, $150,000, $282,924
All information about the NCHA Western National Championships was compiled by Equi-Stat.