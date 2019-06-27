In the Stats: Western National Championships

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check out the leading horses, riders, sires, owners and breeders from the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Western National Championships!

Top 10 Open Horses

Patty La Cat (06M), $16,189 Wee Little Badger (97G), $15,454 Scatter (05S), $13,400 Ho Chi Minnie (06M), $11,769 Rouge Blues (07S), $11,606 Little Lenas Cat (09G), $11,129 Zak And Blue (05G), $10,794 NRR Cat King Cole (07S), $10,590 Royally Smart Cat (99G), $10,420 Smart Stingrey (06G), $10,274

Top 10 Open Riders

Mike Wood, Scottsdale, AZ, $70,804 Lawson Hadlock, Ogden, UT, $69,747 Josh Sleeman, Eatonville, WA, $63,352 Al Dunning, Scottsdale, AZ, $56,347 Brian Anderson, Idaho Falls, ID, $51,374 Greg Smith, Mineral Wells, TX, $45,160 Todd Adolf, Morristown, AZ, $39,280 Kenny Platt, Fort Lupton, CO, $38,512 Will Nuttall, Belgrade, MT, $38,401 Scott Amos, Loma, CO, $37,680

Top 10 Non-Pro Horses

Sneakin Sam (97G, $14,196 Stylish Windy (02G), $12,443 BNL Lucky Duck (04M)), $11,483 Irish Whiskey Sugar (98G), $11,448 Royal Red Play (07G), $11,419 Aachen (91G), $10,952 Remanitas Alegria (02M), $10,717 Smokin Manzana (84S), $9,866 So Sweet Santana (04S), $9,861 CD Pretty Cat (08G), $9,695

Top 10 Non-Pro Riders

Theresa Gillock, Las Vegas, NV, $18,736 David Booth, Acton, CA, $18,140 Kate Banuelos, Las Vegas, NV, $16,749 Pamela Shaeffer, New Castle, CO, $16,688 Jann Parker, Billings, MT, $16,522 Kimberly Thome, Santa Rose, CA, $16,075 Kathy Strain, White River, SD, $15,832 Jody Radomske, Weatherford, TX, $15,683 Heidi Hadlock-Evans, Ogden, UT, $15,281 Michelle Lemaster, Las Vegas, NV, $15,256

Top 10 Amateur Horses

Hickory Valentino (98G), $14,964 Lucky Powder (00G), $9,915 Rey Leo Girl (05M), $9,018 Magnalight (94S), $7,921 Peps Smart Twist (05G), $7,583 CD Little Dog (02G), $7,459 Bobs Tiana Doc (91G), $7,312 Mouse Feathers (91G), $7,151 Docs Smokin Bandit [PT] (82S), $6,906 BSR Cat (03G), $6,718

Top 10 Amateur Riders

Lola Searle, Vernal, UT, $14,964 Marla Hughes, Salem, UT, $11,409 Pamela Shaeffer, New Castle, CO, $11,285 Jeremy Wayne Lehrmann, Rising Star, TX, $11,196 Shane Plummer, Fort Worth, TX, $10,497 Michelle Barnes, Lewiston, ID, 9,648 Michelle Lemaster, Las Vegas, NV, $9,188 Joel Schulz, Denver, CO, $8,709 Dedee McWhorter, Fortuna, CA, $8,333 Scott Wardley, Okotoks, AB, CN, $7,895

Top 10 Breeders

Bar H Ranche, Moscow, TN, $82,900 Jack Waggoner & Susan Ferguson, Bridgeport, TX, $73,075 Double Dove Ranch, Fort Worth, TX, $63,492 EE Ranches of Texas Inc., Whitesboro, TX, $53,253 Oxbow Ranch, Lipan, TX, $47,938 Sierra Oak Ranch, Bakersfield, CA, $42,278 Frank & Belinda Vandersloot, Idaho Falls, ID, $41,185 Pat Fitzgerald, Paoli, OK, $40,801 Slate River Ranch, Weatherford, TX, $38,888 Willow Spring Ranch, Nanton, AB, CN, $36,091

Top 10 Owners

Michelle Lemaster, Las Vegas, NV, $51,421 David & Marla Hughes, Salem, UT, $40,014 SDP Buffalo Ranch, Fort Worth, TX, $38,986 Gerald & Theresa Gillock, Las Vegas, NV, $37,353 Skip Jones, Amarillo, TX, $36,440 Butlin Ranches, Edmonton, AB, CN, $35,967 Harland & Jody Radomske, Weatherford, TX, $35,255 Robert Tregemba, Lawrence, KS, $34,461 George & Pamela Shaeffer, New Castle, CO, $34,223 Barry & Michelle Barnes, Lewiston, ID, $33,808

Top 10 Sires

High Brow Cat, $450,414 Smart Little Lena, $278,649 Dual Rey, $229,126 Dual Pep, $174,787 Peptoboonsmal, $152,239 WR This Cats Smart, $145,389 CD Olena, $138,660 Smooth As A Cat, $131,261 Doc’s Hickory, $125,157 Freckles Playboy, $121,320

Top 10 Dams

Meradas Little Sue, $54,589 Smoothly Poppin, $29,323 Peek A Boon, $26,783 Mia Tiana, $24,631 Connies Gail, $23,420 Otes Little Darlin, $22,980 Justa Swinging Gal, $21,138 Jazzy Bay Loxie, $20,788 Merada Missy, $20,521 Miss Fancy Zan, $19,733

NCHA Western National Championships History (1982-2018)

Year / Location / Entries / Added / Total Purse

1996, Ogden, UT, 358, $92,000, $162,092

1997, Ogden, UT, 540, $90,000, $198,266

1998, Ogden, UT, 461, $90,000, $182,998

1999, Ogden, UT, 552, $90,000, $200,561

2000, Ogden, UT, 657, $90,000, $221,809

2001, Ogden, UT, 595, $90,000, $205,836

2002, Ogden, UT, 635, $90,000, $215,872

2003, Ogden, UT, 707, 90,000, $230,231

2004, Ogden, UT, 787, $90,000, $245,593

2005, Ogden, UT, 725, $108,000, $304,682

2006, Ogden, UT, 705, $108,000, $275,081

2007, Ogden, UT, 792, $120,000, $311,761

2008, Ogden, UT, 809, $120,000, $314,871

2009, Ogden, UT, 680, $120,000, $281,536

2010, Ogden, UT, 1,164, $200,000, $414,014

2011, Ogden, UT, 708, $200,000, $397,453

2012, Reno, NV, 572, $200,000, $364,252

2013, Reno, NV, 684, $200,000, $396,891

2014, Denver, CO, 682, $200,000, $391,465

2015, Reno, NV, 730, $150,000 $322,445

2016, Denver, CO 784, $150,000, $330,971

2017, Scottsdale, AZ, 431, $100,000, $201,603

2018, Denver, CO, 558, $150,000, $282,924





All information about the NCHA Western National Championships was compiled by Equi-Stat.

