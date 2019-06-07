In the Stats: PCCHA Derby

The Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association (PCCHA) Derby, Classic and Challenge will take place June 7-16 at the South Point Equestrian Arena in Las Vegas.
Top 10 Open Horses
- High Style Travalin (99M), $44,786
- Cats Full Moon (04S), $37,488
- WR This Cats Smart (99S), $36,072
- Hickorys Golden Flo (94M), $34,507
- Cattalou (09S), $33,609
- Crafty With Cows (13G), $32,803
- Smooth As A Cat (99S), $31,065
- Metallic Rebel (12S), $31,000
- Ragtime CD (97M), $27,765
- CD Super Dually (00S), $27,661
Top 10 Open Riders
- Tim Smith, Payson, AZ, $462,389
- Scott Weis, Ojai, CA, $298,369
- Todd Bimat, Peaster, TX, $238,614
- Russ Westfall, Los Olivos, CA, $226,979
- Morgan Cromer, Templeton, CA, $225,833
- Gavin Jordan, Wilton, CA, $152,591
- Tom Long, Gardnerville, NV, $148,431
- Gary Gonsalves, Millsap, TX, $124,479
- Phil Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $116,111
- Beau Galyean, Fort Worth, TX, $115,928
Top 10 Non-Pro Horses
- Shakin Rondee (99S), $31,512
- Tapt Twice (99M), $20,878
- Bayou Boon (98G), $18,776
- Cat Cooper (05G), $18,176
- Whittle Lano Lana (01M), $17,746
- Spookys Cash (97M), $17,604
- Thundercat (08S), $17,494
- Pale Face Jose (99S), $17,207
- Quejanapep (96M), $16,786
- Hicks Little Diamond (98M), $16,714
Top 10 Non-Pro Riders
- Sandy Bonelli, Petaluma, CA, $141,596
- Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $83,522
- Dustin Adams, Springtown, TX, $78,887
- Carol Ward, Rancho Murieta, CA, $66,512
- Phil Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $63,612
- Janet Westfall, Los Olivos, CA, $58,570
- Greg Coalson, Weatherford, TX, $55,977
- Thomas Deregt, Carmel Valley, CA, $54,343
- Jill Long, Gardnerville, NV, $53,368
- Bonnie Martin, Las Vegas, NV, $48,398
Top 10 Breeders
- Phil & Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $151,434
- Tommy Manion Inc., Aubrey, TX, $150,122
- Kenneth Hill, Placerville, CA, $120,895
- Bitterroot Ranch LLC, Las Vegas, NV, $101,039
- Drummond Land & Cattle, Pawhuska, OK, $100,158
- Bar H Ranche, Moscow, TN, $96,252
- Oxbow Ranch, Lipan, TX, $95,904
- J. Waggoner/S. Ferguson, Bridgeport, TX, $92,394
- Sandy Bonelli, Petaluma, CA, $91,258
- Fults Ranch Ltd., Amarillo, TX, $90,792
Top 10 Owners
- Bitterroot Ranch LLC, Las Vegas, NV, $203,212
- Phil & Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $186,109
- Sandy Bonelli, Petaluma, CA, $157,719
- Carol Ward, Rancho Murieta, CA, $150,102
- Russ & Janet Westfall, Los Olivos, CA, $110,257
- SMF Cutting Horses LLC, Aspen, CO, $100,234
- Jeff Barnes, Wilton, CA, $99,407
- T.J. & Debbie Day, Reno, NV, $93,922
- Dustin & Deena Adams, Springtown, TX, $92,521
- Canton Creek Ranch, Bonsall, CA, $89,440
Top 10 Sires
- High Brow Cat, $832,539
- Metallic Cat, $528,418
- Smart Little Lena, $482,884
- Smooth As A Cat, $353,993
- Dual Rey, $342,758
- Peptoboonsmal, $300,911
- WR This Cats Smart, $297,183
- Peppy San Badger, $285,632
- Doc’s Hickory, $262,385
- CD Olena, $256,005
Top 10 Dams
- Sweet Abra, $75,459
- Kittens, $73,863
- San Starlight, $60,658
- SR High Style, $59,766
- Shakin Flo, $55,668
- Absolutely Stunning, $55,294
- Shes Pretty Smooth, $54,383
- Diamond J Oak, $53,268
- Playboys Ruby, $53,092
- The Smart Look, $50,232
PCCHA Derby, Classic & Challenge History (1982-2018)
Year / Location / Entries / Added $ / Total Purse
1982, Sacramento, CA, 133, $10,000, $58,281
1983, Rancho Murieta, CA, 132, $15,000, $81,544
1984, Rancho Murieta, CA, 161, $13,000, $96,147
1985, Rancho Murieta, CA, 155, $12,000, $75,113
1986, Santa Barbara, CA, 243, $27,750, $145,240
1987, Santa Barbara, CA, 237, $32,601, $148,478
1988, Reno, NV, 212, $76,000, $300,689
1989, Reno, NV, 464, $56,000, $229,828
1990, Santa Barbara, CA, 339, $44,000, $178,172
1991, Santa Barbara, CA, 272, $35,000, $164,226
1992, Santa Barbara, CA, 255, $35,001, $159,538
1993, Santa Barbara, CA, 244, $35,000, $139,545
1994, Rancho Murieta, CA, 213, $38,000, $141,889
1995, Rancho Murieta, CA, 243, $38,000, $136,727
1996, Rancho Murieta, CA, 207, $62,000, $183,740
1997, Rancho Murieta, CA, 268, $64,000, $195,619
1998, Rancho Murieta, CA, 295, $64,000, $192,574
1999, Reno, NV, 289, $115,000, $289,789
2000, Reno, NV, 386, $113,000, $301,846
2001, Reno, NV, 480, $114,000, $320,633
2002, Reno, NV, 445, $184,000, $465,564
2003, Reno, NV, 525, $184,000, $456,695
2004, Reno, NV, 620, $184,001, $311,954
2005, Reno, NV, 516, $184,000, $427,327
2006, Reno, NV, 403, $109,000, $382,903
2007, Las Vegas, NV, 710, $132,000, $296,325
2008, Paso Robles, CA, 619, $132,000, $294,055
2009, Paso Robles, CA, 462, $106,000, $298,584
2010, Paso Robles, CA, 388, $106,000, $286,869
2011, Paso Robles, CA, 395, $106,000, $443,151
2012, Paso Robles, CA, 338, $106,000, $426,731
2013, Las Vegas, NV, 681, $131,000, $552,781
2014, Las Vegas, NV, 602, $133,000, $551,725
2015, Las Vegas, NV, 820, $133,000, $508,731
2016, Las Vegas, NV, 799, $133,000, $681,591
2017, Las Vegas, NV, 700, $131,000, $492,121
2018, Las Vegas, NV, 751, $185,000, $492,121