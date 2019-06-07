Quarter Horse News > Shows > Latest Events > Cutting Events > In the Stats: PCCHA Derby
June Bug Jam and Darren Simpkins topped the 2018 PCCHA Derby Open. Photo by Midge Ames
Cutting Events

In the Stats: PCCHA Derby

The Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association (PCCHA) Derby, Classic and Challenge will take place June 7-16 at the South Point Equestrian Arena in Las Vegas.

Top 10 Open Horses

  1. High Style Travalin (99M), $44,786
  2. Cats Full Moon (04S), $37,488
  3. WR This Cats Smart (99S), $36,072
  4. Hickorys Golden Flo (94M), $34,507
  5. Cattalou (09S), $33,609
  6. Crafty With Cows (13G), $32,803
  7. Smooth As A Cat (99S), $31,065
  8. Metallic Rebel (12S), $31,000
  9. Ragtime CD (97M), $27,765
  10. CD Super Dually (00S), $27,661

Top 10 Open Riders

  1. Tim Smith, Payson, AZ, $462,389
  2. Scott Weis, Ojai, CA, $298,369
  3. Todd Bimat, Peaster, TX, $238,614
  4. Russ Westfall, Los Olivos, CA, $226,979
  5. Morgan Cromer, Templeton, CA, $225,833
  6. Gavin Jordan, Wilton, CA, $152,591
  7. Tom Long, Gardnerville, NV, $148,431
  8. Gary Gonsalves, Millsap, TX, $124,479
  9. Phil Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $116,111
  10.  Beau Galyean, Fort Worth, TX, $115,928

Top 10 Non-Pro Horses

  1. Shakin Rondee (99S), $31,512
  2. Tapt Twice (99M), $20,878
  3. Bayou Boon (98G), $18,776
  4. Cat Cooper (05G), $18,176
  5. Whittle Lano Lana (01M), $17,746
  6. Spookys Cash (97M), $17,604
  7. Thundercat (08S), $17,494
  8. Pale Face Jose (99S), $17,207
  9. Quejanapep (96M), $16,786
  10.  Hicks Little Diamond (98M), $16,714

Top 10 Non-Pro Riders

  1. Sandy Bonelli, Petaluma, CA, $141,596
  2. Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $83,522
  3. Dustin Adams, Springtown, TX, $78,887
  4. Carol Ward, Rancho Murieta, CA, $66,512
  5. Phil Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $63,612
  6. Janet Westfall, Los Olivos, CA, $58,570
  7. Greg Coalson, Weatherford, TX, $55,977
  8. Thomas Deregt, Carmel Valley, CA, $54,343
  9. Jill Long, Gardnerville, NV, $53,368
  10.  Bonnie Martin, Las Vegas, NV, $48,398

Top 10 Breeders

  1. Phil & Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $151,434
  2. Tommy Manion Inc., Aubrey, TX, $150,122
  3. Kenneth Hill, Placerville, CA, $120,895
  4. Bitterroot Ranch LLC, Las Vegas, NV, $101,039
  5. Drummond Land & Cattle, Pawhuska, OK, $100,158
  6. Bar H Ranche, Moscow, TN, $96,252
  7. Oxbow Ranch, Lipan, TX, $95,904
  8. J. Waggoner/S. Ferguson, Bridgeport, TX, $92,394
  9. Sandy Bonelli, Petaluma, CA, $91,258
  10.  Fults Ranch Ltd., Amarillo, TX, $90,792

Top 10 Owners

  1. Bitterroot Ranch LLC, Las Vegas, NV, $203,212
  2. Phil & Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $186,109
  3. Sandy Bonelli, Petaluma, CA, $157,719
  4. Carol Ward, Rancho Murieta, CA, $150,102
  5. Russ & Janet Westfall, Los Olivos, CA, $110,257
  6. SMF Cutting Horses LLC, Aspen, CO, $100,234
  7. Jeff Barnes, Wilton, CA, $99,407
  8. T.J. & Debbie Day, Reno, NV, $93,922
  9. Dustin & Deena Adams, Springtown, TX, $92,521
  10.  Canton Creek Ranch, Bonsall, CA, $89,440

Top 10 Sires

  1. High Brow Cat, $832,539
  2. Metallic Cat, $528,418
  3. Smart Little Lena, $482,884
  4. Smooth As A Cat, $353,993
  5. Dual Rey, $342,758
  6. Peptoboonsmal, $300,911
  7. WR This Cats Smart, $297,183
  8. Peppy San Badger, $285,632
  9. Doc’s Hickory, $262,385
  10.  CD Olena, $256,005

Top 10 Dams

  1. Sweet Abra, $75,459
  2. Kittens, $73,863
  3. San Starlight, $60,658
  4. SR High Style, $59,766
  5. Shakin Flo, $55,668
  6. Absolutely Stunning, $55,294
  7. Shes Pretty Smooth, $54,383
  8. Diamond J Oak, $53,268
  9. Playboys Ruby, $53,092
  10. The Smart Look, $50,232

PCCHA Derby, Classic & Challenge History (1982-2018)

Year / Location / Entries / Added $ / Total Purse

1982, Sacramento, CA, 133, $10,000, $58,281

1983, Rancho Murieta, CA, 132, $15,000, $81,544

1984, Rancho Murieta, CA, 161, $13,000, $96,147

1985, Rancho Murieta, CA, 155, $12,000, $75,113

1986, Santa Barbara, CA, 243, $27,750, $145,240

1987, Santa Barbara, CA, 237, $32,601, $148,478

1988, Reno, NV, 212, $76,000, $300,689

1989, Reno, NV, 464, $56,000, $229,828

1990, Santa Barbara, CA, 339, $44,000, $178,172

1991, Santa Barbara, CA, 272, $35,000, $164,226

1992, Santa Barbara, CA, 255, $35,001, $159,538

1993, Santa Barbara, CA, 244, $35,000, $139,545

1994, Rancho Murieta, CA, 213, $38,000, $141,889

1995, Rancho Murieta, CA, 243, $38,000, $136,727

1996, Rancho Murieta, CA, 207, $62,000, $183,740

1997, Rancho Murieta, CA, 268, $64,000, $195,619

1998, Rancho Murieta, CA, 295, $64,000, $192,574

1999, Reno, NV, 289, $115,000, $289,789

2000, Reno, NV, 386, $113,000, $301,846

2001, Reno, NV, 480, $114,000, $320,633

2002, Reno, NV, 445, $184,000, $465,564

2003, Reno, NV, 525, $184,000, $456,695

2004, Reno, NV, 620, $184,001, $311,954

2005, Reno, NV, 516, $184,000, $427,327

2006, Reno, NV, 403, $109,000, $382,903

2007, Las Vegas, NV, 710, $132,000, $296,325

2008, Paso Robles, CA, 619, $132,000, $294,055

2009, Paso Robles, CA, 462, $106,000, $298,584

2010, Paso Robles, CA, 388, $106,000, $286,869

2011, Paso Robles, CA, 395, $106,000, $443,151

2012, Paso Robles, CA, 338, $106,000, $426,731

2013, Las Vegas, NV, 681, $131,000, $552,781

2014, Las Vegas, NV, 602, $133,000, $551,725

2015, Las Vegas, NV, 820, $133,000, $508,731

2016, Las Vegas, NV, 799, $133,000, $681,591

2017, Las Vegas, NV, 700, $131,000, $492,121

2018, Las Vegas, NV, 751, $185,000, $492,121