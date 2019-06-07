In the Stats: PCCHA Derby

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association (PCCHA) Derby, Classic and Challenge will take place June 7-16 at the South Point Equestrian Arena in Las Vegas.

Top 10 Open Horses

High Style Travalin (99M), $44,786 Cats Full Moon (04S), $37,488 WR This Cats Smart (99S), $36,072 Hickorys Golden Flo (94M), $34,507 Cattalou (09S), $33,609 Crafty With Cows (13G), $32,803 Smooth As A Cat (99S), $31,065 Metallic Rebel (12S), $31,000 Ragtime CD (97M), $27,765 CD Super Dually (00S), $27,661

Top 10 Open Riders

Tim Smith, Payson, AZ, $462,389 Scott Weis, Ojai, CA, $298,369 Todd Bimat, Peaster, TX, $238,614 Russ Westfall, Los Olivos, CA, $226,979 Morgan Cromer, Templeton, CA, $225,833 Gavin Jordan, Wilton, CA, $152,591 Tom Long, Gardnerville, NV, $148,431 Gary Gonsalves, Millsap, TX, $124,479 Phil Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $116,111 Beau Galyean, Fort Worth, TX, $115,928

Top 10 Non-Pro Horses

Shakin Rondee (99S), $31,512 Tapt Twice (99M), $20,878 Bayou Boon (98G), $18,776 Cat Cooper (05G), $18,176 Whittle Lano Lana (01M), $17,746 Spookys Cash (97M), $17,604 Thundercat (08S), $17,494 Pale Face Jose (99S), $17,207 Quejanapep (96M), $16,786 Hicks Little Diamond (98M), $16,714

Top 10 Non-Pro Riders

Sandy Bonelli, Petaluma, CA, $141,596 Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $83,522 Dustin Adams, Springtown, TX, $78,887 Carol Ward, Rancho Murieta, CA, $66,512 Phil Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $63,612 Janet Westfall, Los Olivos, CA, $58,570 Greg Coalson, Weatherford, TX, $55,977 Thomas Deregt, Carmel Valley, CA, $54,343 Jill Long, Gardnerville, NV, $53,368 Bonnie Martin, Las Vegas, NV, $48,398

Top 10 Breeders

Phil & Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $151,434 Tommy Manion Inc., Aubrey, TX, $150,122 Kenneth Hill, Placerville, CA, $120,895 Bitterroot Ranch LLC, Las Vegas, NV, $101,039 Drummond Land & Cattle, Pawhuska, OK, $100,158 Bar H Ranche, Moscow, TN, $96,252 Oxbow Ranch, Lipan, TX, $95,904 J. Waggoner/S. Ferguson, Bridgeport, TX, $92,394 Sandy Bonelli, Petaluma, CA, $91,258 Fults Ranch Ltd., Amarillo, TX, $90,792

Top 10 Owners

Bitterroot Ranch LLC, Las Vegas, NV, $203,212 Phil & Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $186,109 Sandy Bonelli, Petaluma, CA, $157,719 Carol Ward, Rancho Murieta, CA, $150,102 Russ & Janet Westfall, Los Olivos, CA, $110,257 SMF Cutting Horses LLC, Aspen, CO, $100,234 Jeff Barnes, Wilton, CA, $99,407 T.J. & Debbie Day, Reno, NV, $93,922 Dustin & Deena Adams, Springtown, TX, $92,521 Canton Creek Ranch, Bonsall, CA, $89,440

Top 10 Sires

Top 10 Dams

Sweet Abra, $75,459 Kittens, $73,863 San Starlight, $60,658 SR High Style, $59,766 Shakin Flo, $55,668 Absolutely Stunning, $55,294 Shes Pretty Smooth, $54,383 Diamond J Oak, $53,268 Playboys Ruby, $53,092 The Smart Look, $50,232

PCCHA Derby, Classic & Challenge History (1982-2018)

Year / Location / Entries / Added $ / Total Purse

1982, Sacramento, CA, 133, $10,000, $58,281

1983, Rancho Murieta, CA, 132, $15,000, $81,544

1984, Rancho Murieta, CA, 161, $13,000, $96,147

1985, Rancho Murieta, CA, 155, $12,000, $75,113

1986, Santa Barbara, CA, 243, $27,750, $145,240

1987, Santa Barbara, CA, 237, $32,601, $148,478

1988, Reno, NV, 212, $76,000, $300,689

1989, Reno, NV, 464, $56,000, $229,828

1990, Santa Barbara, CA, 339, $44,000, $178,172

1991, Santa Barbara, CA, 272, $35,000, $164,226

1992, Santa Barbara, CA, 255, $35,001, $159,538

1993, Santa Barbara, CA, 244, $35,000, $139,545

1994, Rancho Murieta, CA, 213, $38,000, $141,889

1995, Rancho Murieta, CA, 243, $38,000, $136,727

1996, Rancho Murieta, CA, 207, $62,000, $183,740

1997, Rancho Murieta, CA, 268, $64,000, $195,619

1998, Rancho Murieta, CA, 295, $64,000, $192,574

1999, Reno, NV, 289, $115,000, $289,789

2000, Reno, NV, 386, $113,000, $301,846

2001, Reno, NV, 480, $114,000, $320,633

2002, Reno, NV, 445, $184,000, $465,564

2003, Reno, NV, 525, $184,000, $456,695

2004, Reno, NV, 620, $184,001, $311,954

2005, Reno, NV, 516, $184,000, $427,327

2006, Reno, NV, 403, $109,000, $382,903

2007, Las Vegas, NV, 710, $132,000, $296,325

2008, Paso Robles, CA, 619, $132,000, $294,055

2009, Paso Robles, CA, 462, $106,000, $298,584

2010, Paso Robles, CA, 388, $106,000, $286,869

2011, Paso Robles, CA, 395, $106,000, $443,151

2012, Paso Robles, CA, 338, $106,000, $426,731

2013, Las Vegas, NV, 681, $131,000, $552,781

2014, Las Vegas, NV, 602, $133,000, $551,725

2015, Las Vegas, NV, 820, $133,000, $508,731

2016, Las Vegas, NV, 799, $133,000, $681,591

2017, Las Vegas, NV, 700, $131,000, $492,121

2018, Las Vegas, NV, 751, $185,000, $492,121