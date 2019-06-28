Entries Up, NCHA Summer Spectacular Adds Days

Next month’s Metallic Cat National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Summer Cutting Spectacular will be two days longer than expected. Officials say the change was necessary to handle a large number of entries, which will make for the biggest rendition of the show in recent years.

NCHA Director of Marketing and Sponsorship Todd Barden said the show has received 979 entries for the 4-year-old classes and 938 for the older horses. That is the second-largest number for the younger horses int he last five years, and the most for the older division in a decade, he said.

“NCHA is very encouraged by the response to the entry deadline extension for the Summer Spectacular,” he said in an email to Quarter Horse News. “The increased entries offered us an opportunity to make some adjustments to our original tentatively posted schedule to ensure we were producing an event that is best for our horses, exhibitors and NCHA as a whole.”

He said the NCHA 4-year-old Derby has 979 entries, making it the second-largest Derby in the last five years. There are 938 entries in the 5-year-old and 6-year-old classes, making it the largest Classic/Challenge in more than 10 years.

Officials added two days to the beginning of the show in order to accommodate the entries. The show will now run from July 12 to Aug. 4 at Will Rogers in Fort Worth, Texas.

Last year, Lee Francois rode The Animal to a 228-point win in the NCHA Summer Spectacular Open. The Derby Non-Pro went to Kenli Marvin and Cinderella Cat (PT).

The Animal may be back for another swing at Summer Spectacular glory, as he is one of several high-profile entries in the 2019 Classic/Challenge. The draw for the first go of this year’s Open includes NCHA Open Horse of the Year Cool N Hot, 2017 NCHA Summer Spectacular Open Champion Sir Long Legs, Breeders Invitational Derby Open Champion Cinca Im Hot, 2016 NRHA Futurity Open Champion Second Spot and a slew of multiple aged–event cutting champions.

Barden said NCHA recognizes adding days to the original schedule might not be ideal for all riders. He said the organization looks forward to working with membership to host a show that provides a safe and enjoyable platform to showcase the talents of the horses.