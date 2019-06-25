Dun It For Chex Becomes Second Million Dollar Dam in NRHA History



Dun It For Chex joined some elite company in the breeding barn thanks to her offspring’s performances at the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Derby.

The 1996 mare by Hollywood Dun It became the second NRHA Million Dollar Dam in history. She and fellow blue hen mare Ebony Shines are the only matriarchs to achieve the honor.

Dun It For Chex earned the mark thanks to runs by NRHA Derby Level 4 Open finalists Dun It For Whizkey (by Topsail Whiz) and Masked Gun (by Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner] ). According to the NRHA, after the show completed on June 22 the mare’s produce record stood at more than $1,002,600.

NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open Reserve Champion Dun It For Whizkey is Dun It For Chex’s leading earner. He was seventh in the 2019 NRHA Derby. • Photo by Lillian Kent.

Dun It For Chex was about $25,000 short of millionaire status going into the NRHA Derby, but Dun It For Whizkey, Masked Gun and Hollywood Nites – a finalist in the Derby Levels 4 and 3 Non-Pro – earned enough to push her over the mark.

Owned by Cardinal Hill Training Center LLC, Dun It For Chex has produced more than 20 foals with NRHA earnings, including two with more than $100,000 in NRHA competition. These foals have earned top finishes at the NRHA Futurity and Derby, the FEI World Equestrian Games (WEG), and the National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC).

NRHA Derby Level 4 Open finalist Masked Gun, with Franco Bertolani up, is one of the leading earners from broodmare Dun It For Chex. • Photo by Lillian Kent.

Just last year, Dun It For Chex was inducted into the NRHA Hall of Fame for proving herself outside of the arena in her breeding career. She has produced some of today’s most recognizable reining horses—both for their competitive success and their flashy coat colors.

Dun It For Chex was bred by Pat Warren, of Woodside, California. She is out of Silver N Blue Chex, a daughter of Docs Silver N Blue. According to Equi-Stat, the gray mare has foaled 21 money-earning offspring. Her highest-winning offspring, according to NRHA lifetime earnings: Dun It For Whizkey (by Topsail Whiz, $231,017); Starbucks Sidekick (by Smart Starbuck, $197,529); Masked Gun (by Gunner, $80,620); Hollywood Nites (by Gunners Special Nite, $83,790) and Wranglin In Chex (by Starlights Wrangler, $70,599).

