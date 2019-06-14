Canadian Supreme Shuts Doors

After 41 years of serving Alberta, Canada, with Western performance horse shows, the Canadian Supreme has drawn the shutters. Show officials announced they are no longer hosting the annual show.

In a statement released on the Canadian Supreme Facebook page, officials said the non-profit has not been breaking even and therefore will not carry out their 42ndshow this September.

“They [the venue] made some decisions on costs and pricing, and so that’s probably a pretty main driver of why we’re not having the show,” Canadian Supreme Director Jeff Robson explained.

The show organization previously pulled large amounts of funding from stallion nominations and sponsorships, but those have been dwindling, Robson said. He pointed to a myriad of factors that were negatively affecting the show.

“Cattle costs are higher, facility costs are higher, volunteers are less, there’s less horses getting nominated. Canadians used to do a lot of breeding locally here; now it’s easy to get shipped semen,” he said.

According to Robson, the lack of stallion and foal nominations, along with a struggling Albertian economy, make it even more difficult to get sponsorships and find funding.

“All those things, when you put them in a blender, what comes out the other side is the market’s dwindling,” he explained.

Although the Canadian Supreme was known for its cutting classes, the show boasted reined cow horse classes, too. Robson noted that it was difficult to compete with big cow horse shows, such as those much farther south in the United States. While the Canadian Supreme is shutting its doors, Robson spoke positively about the future.

“It’s a chapter, and it’s time to turn the page. Let’s put some effort into something that is going to grow,” he said, wishing the best to any show that may rise up and fill the Canadian Supreme’s place. “Thanks to all the sponsors; we’ve had some tremendous sponsorships over the last 41 years. These kinds of shows, they don’t happen without sponsors.”

Current details on where those previously nominated can compete or obtain refunds are available on the Canadian Supreme’s Facebook page. The site listed the following as of June 13:

The Canadian Supreme nominated cutting classes for 2019 will be held at the Calgary Stampede Cutting Horse Futurity, scheduled for Oct. 16-20.

The nominated reined cow horse classes for 2019 will be held at the Alberta Snaffle Bit Futurity, scheduled for Aug. 29-Sept. 1.

The nominated reining classes for 2019 will be held at the Silver Slate Fall Reining Futurity, scheduled for Oc. 4-6.

Stallion and yearling nominations that were received in 2018 for 2020 payouts will receive a full refund. Refunds will be processed the week of May 27.