AQHYA World Show Invites Mailed to Possible Qualifiers

Young riders who received information saying they qualified for the Built Ford Tough American Quarter Horse Youth Association (AQHYA) World Championship Show may need to contact their state affiliates.

The American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) said packets of information about the annual event, to be held Aug. 1-10, were recently sent to potential qualifiers. The packets included information on potential state and provincial entries.

Riders who did not qualify nationally in their respective class or classes must apply through their state or provincial affiliate to be considered for 2019 AQHYA World Show qualification through their state or province. The AQHA reserves six state entries per class over and above the national qualifying spots.

The association said competitors should be sure to follow up with their adviser to gather more information on how to compete at this year’s show. To learn more about the national qualifying and state/provincial invitee processes for the AQHYA World Show, visit aqha.com/youthworld.

Held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the AQHYA World Show includes a vast array of classes for young riders and their American Quarter Horses. This includes a number of Western performance horse events.

Last year, Faith Farris won her second AQHYA Cutting World Championship when she piloted Smooth Serena Rey (Smooth As A Cat x Margaret Rey x Dual Rey) to victory.

Other Western performance champions at last year’s AQHYA World Show:

Reining: Taylor Zimmerman & Gotta Get A Diamond (Spooks Gotta Whiz x Briallante Diamante x Shining Spark)

Working Cow Horse: Cutter McLaughlin & CD Dee Vee Dee (CD Lights x Shiners Missy Jay x Shining Spark)

Boxing: Emily Barlowe & HR Players Trista (HR Hickory Player x Miss Trista x Doc Per)

For additional information regarding potential state or provincial entry requirements, or to confirm if youth met theirstate or provincial requirements, contact a state youth adviser. State or province adviser contact information is available at aqha.com/youth-affiliate-advisers.

