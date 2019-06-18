A Groovy Kindof Love Takes Home 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur Championship

Homebred A Groovy Kindof Love made owner and rider Traci Shehady proud when he won the 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur Championship at The Non Pro Plus The Open. The pair scored a 219 together, besting second place Emmy Be Tuff and rider Margot Hazell by 4 points.

“He was just really spot on and had it all under control,” Shehady said fondly of her mount and their winning run. “He was just really good, I didn’t even have to help him much.”

A Groovy Kindof Love earned his fifth check, according to Equi-Stat. The horse had previously made the finals at the 2018 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity in the unlimited amateur division with Shehady in the saddle. His win at The Non Pro Plus The Open has brought his lifetime earnings to $27,096, with a few years of aged-event eligibility ahead of him.

A Groovy Kindof Love, or “Kramer,” is by Auspicious Cat and out of Shehady’s mare Biscuit Love. Biscuit Love (Smart Aristocrat x Get Her Flowing x Mr Peponita Flo) won the 2017 NCHA $25,000 Novice Non-Pro World Championship and earned more than $58,000 during her time in the cutting pen. Aside from passing along style in the pen, Biscuit Love also passed on a love for cutting in her foals and has two money-earning offspring — You Cant Buy Love, a 2014 mare sired by Cats Gotta Diamond who has earned $45,349, and Kramer. Kramer’s recent win pushed Biscuit Love’s offspring earnings to $72,445, according to Equi-Stat.

Shehady credited Kramer’s ability to be trained to his easy-going attitude. According to Shehady, Kramer has always been a sweetheart.

“We raised him and trained him ourselves,” she said, which added to the pride she has in the horse. She added that her daily rides on Kramer help her know him better and makes their communication easier.

Next up for Shehady and Kramer is the NCHA Summer Spectacular in Fort Worth, Texas.

For the Reserve Championship, Emmy Be Tuff and rider Margot Hazell scored a 215 to take home a paycheck of $4,267. The mare is by Woody Be Tuff and out of CR Too Catty (by Cat T Masterson).

Dustin Adams & Hottish For You • Photo by Dawn Baxstrom

4-Year-Old Mid-Level Non-Pro

Hottish For You & Dustin Adams

15M (Hottish x Rachel Davis x High Brow Cat)

Owner:Dustin & Deena Adams, Springtown, TX

Breeder: Dustin & Deena Adams, Springtown, TX

Score: 216

P

CC Capreycious & Blake Heid • Photo by Dawn Baxstrom

5/6-Year-Old Non-Pro

CC Capreycious & Blake Heid

13M (Halreycious x Sammys Lil Pepper x Docs Stylish Sam)

Owner: Blake Heid, Fort Worth, TX

Breeder: Dan Churchill, Moline, IL

Score: 222

Payout: $5,782

Cats Lightning Rey & Regan Plendl • Photo by Dawn Baxstrom

5/6-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur

Cats Lightning Rey & Regan Plendl

14G (NRR Cat King Cole x Rey Of Oak x Dual Rey)

Owner:Rick Plendl, Kingsley, IA

Breeder: Rick Plendl, Kingsley, IA

Score: 225

Payout: $5,079