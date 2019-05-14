Yellow Jersey Sold, Will Stand Overseas

Gold medal-winning reiner Yellow Jersey is heading overseas.

The palomino son of Wimpys Little Step was recently sold and will join fellow Fédération Equestre Internationale World Equestrian Games (WEG) reining star Custom Made Gun at Cecilia Fiorucci’s Elementa Centre, a facility located near Rome, Italy, according to an Elementa Centre statement announcing the sale.

The 2004 stallion (out of Ms Clara Melody x Mr Melody Jac) has an Equi-Stat record of $150,368, which includes medal-winning performances for two countries while competing in reining at the World Equestrian Games.

With Mandy McCutchon aboard, Yellow Jersey won a Team gold medal and Individual Bronze at the 2014 World Equestrian Games held in Normandy, France. He had previously won a Team bronze in reining for Italy during the 2018 WEG held in Lexington, Kentucky. His stud career in Europe will be through E-Genetics.

“Cade and I owe so much to these two horses and it was extremely difficult for us to see them go,” said Mandy McCutcheon, whose son, Cade, rode Custom Made Gun to Team gold and Individual Bronze medals at the 2018 WEG. “But, knowing they are with Cecilia and her amazing staff makes it easier for all of us. We visited them last February at their beautiful facility and this is why we knew it was the best decision for ‘Jersey’ to join the team at Elementa. Both ‘Custom’ and Jersey will have the best care and be able to continue great breeding careers with first class work of E-Genetics.”

The sale of Yellow Jersey comes seven months after the 2004 stallion failed to meet his reserve – he brought a final bid of $175,000 – at the McQuay Stables dispersal held during the Legacy Reining Sales in Aubrey, Texas. At the same sale, Custom Made Gun (Colonels Smoking Gun[Gunner] x Custom Made Dunit x Hollywood Dun It) was sold for a sales-topping $300,000 final bid to Italian Domenico Lomuto and unnamed partners. Lomuto also is the communications director for Elementa Centre.

“Yellow Jersey‘s long and healthy career is exactly what Elementa would like to see made possible for any reining horse,” Lomuto said of Yellow Jersey’s sale to Italy. “While it takes special mettle to do what he did, we would like to see the same conditions created everywhere for other horses to enjoy the same chance. It is clear that the well-being of our athletes depends on a long list of care and skills related not only to their training but also to their daily management.”

