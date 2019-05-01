Top Honor To Southern Methodist University Reining Horse

A Texas reining horse was chosen as a Most Outstanding Horse at the 2019 National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) National Finals.

Teams and coaches selected Gonnabearevolution, a 2009 gelding, for the honor during the event held in April in Waco, Texas. The gelding called “Moe” is with the Southern Methodist University (SMU) program.

“Moe is the most talented reiner that SMU has,” SMU Head Coach Carol Gwin said in a statement. “He has a quirky personality that makes him a team favorite. We have shown him in both horsemanship and reining.”

The American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) in April announced that Gonnabearevolution was one of two Quarter Horses chosen as the top horse in one of the college equestrian association’s disciplines. The other Quarter Horse, Gimme A Chilly Willy, was chosen as the best horsemanship mount.

Gonnabearevolution was donated to the SMU equestrian program by owner Jackspar Enterprises, of Aubrey, Texas. Before going to college, the gelding by Einsteins Revolution won money two years while competing in National Reining Horse Association events, almost exclusively with Robert Gattuso in non-pro events. His Equi-Stat record shows outings at several major events during the horse’s 3-year-old year in 2012, including the 2012 Rocky Mountain Reining Horse Association Summer Slide Futurity, Tulsa Reining Classic and Southwest Reining Horse Association Futurity. In 2013, they showed at the Cactus Reining Classic.

Gonnabearevolution’s Equi-Stat record stands at $2,845. He is one of 14 money earners out of Sara Goes Hollywood. The broodmare by Hollywood Dun It has foaled the winners of $159,029, including leading earners Lil Ruf Sara ($44,811, by Lil Ruf Peppy); Starzz In Hollywood ($27,585, by Smart Starbuck); and Trashysara ($21,925, by Gunnatrashya).

The top horsemanship horse, Gimme A Chilly Willy, is from Oklahoma State University. The 2006 bay gelding (Willy Be Invited x Miss Zippo Win x Zippo Pine Bar) also won the honor in 2017.

“Chili has been here for about seven years, and the girls all love him,” OSU Head Coach Larry Sanchez said in a statement. “He’s pretty special, as he is the same every day. He is so fun to ride and is always willing to do what you ask.”

Gimme A Chilly Willy was bred by Robin Anne Davis-Williams of New Castle, Pennsylvania, and was donated to the OSU program by Fritz Leeman of Massillon, Ohio.

