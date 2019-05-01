Texan Hired As NCHA Chief Financial Officer

The new finance director for the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) will start later this month.

The NCHA announced Wednesday afternoon that it had hired Lance Bryson to fill the position of chief financial officer. It said Bryson spent the past five years working for Deloitte Consulting LLP, a UK-based global professional services company that provides auditing, taxes, legal work, risk advisory, financial advisory and consulting services.

According to the NCHA, Bryson worked to optimize finance organizations through analyzing current operations, advising on future-state, strategic objectives, implementing process and technology solutions, and training global workforces.

“I have been fortunate to consult for some of the largest organizations in the world,” Bryson said in a statement issued by NCHA. “Some are listed as Fortune 3, Fortune 50 and Fortune 400. That work has exposed me to some of the most unique business models in the world and provided great insight into the complexities of multi-national operations. I’ve been able to travel the world through that work and see first-hand how changes to an organization are to be deployed.”

He also owns Bryson Capital LLC, which is dedicated to the investment and innovation of small business ventures. He oversees business development, operations and financial performance concerns for the enterprises.

Originally from Northwestern Illinois, Lance has extensive experience in the horse and agriculture industry, and grew up showing American Quarter Horses.

“My Grandparents showed horses in the 1970’s in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa, and eventually left horses to start a feeder cattle business,” he said. “My dad is an auctioneer and cattle farmer still to this day. My other grandparents owned livestock, and then turned their focus to crop farming later in life, so it’s safe to say I have a fairly good understanding of farming and ranch inner-workings.”

Bryson plans to begin his role with NCHA by evaluating the current state and formulating plans to improve operational and financial efficiency.

He lives in Aubrey, Texas, with his partner, Ryan Painter, who trains and shows in all-around and over-fence classes on the American Quarter Horse Association and National Snaffle Bit Association circuits.

