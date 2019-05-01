May 1st Table of Contents — Quarter Horse News Magazine

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Features

Reaching Out Industry response helped late trainer Rich Timmons’ family through an unimaginable journey with cancer. By Molly Montag, Page 62

Gettin’ Personal With… Joe Howard Williamson A strong connection with other horsemen helps this cutter bring his fellow competitors to a faithful relationship with God. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 64

Meet the Candidates Learn more about the NCHA’s chosen candidates for vice president this year, as well as their opinions on important issues affecting cutting today. By Kelsey Pecsek Hruska, Page 66



Event Coverage

NRCHA Stallion Stakes

Connections between owners, trainers and horses made for emotional wins at this year’s NRCHA Stallion Stakes. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 36

Cactus Reining Classic

Andrea Fappani added a sixth Cactus Reining Classic Derby Open title to his collection after riding Shine Plum Shine to victory. By Teri Lee, Page 72

NCHA Eastern National Championships

The hottest horses and coolest riders in the industry rode into the NCHA Eastern Nationals arena, and the Shepards gathered the biggest titles. By Katie Marchetti, Page 80

Road to the Horse

This year’s Road to the Horse had a few twists and turns, but the route from Nevada ultimately led to the World Championship of Colt Starting. By Katie Marchetti, Page 90

Departments

Insights & Opinions, Page 14

Tack Room Talk, Page 18

Health Matter, Page 32

Event Overview: The Stampede Derby, Page 34

New Foals, Page 70

Event Calendar, Page 111

In the Spotlight, Page 112

