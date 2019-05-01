Quarter Horse News > Print Edition > Current Issue > May 1st Table of Contents — Quarter Horse News Magazine
May 1 2019 cover of Quarter Horse News magazine
Current Issue

May 1st Table of Contents — Quarter Horse News Magazine

Features

May 1, 2019 cover Quarter Horse News MagazineReaching Out Industry response helped late trainer Rich Timmons’ family through an unimaginable journey with cancer. By Molly Montag, Page 62

Gettin’ Personal With… Joe Howard Williamson A strong connection with other horsemen helps this cutter bring his fellow competitors to a faithful relationship with God. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 64 

Meet the Candidates Learn more about the NCHA’s chosen candidates for vice president this year, as well as their opinions on important issues affecting cutting today. By Kelsey Pecsek Hruska, Page 66

Event Coverage

NRCHA Stallion Stakes
Connections between owners, trainers and horses made for emotional wins at this year’s NRCHA Stallion Stakes. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 36

Cactus Reining Classic
Andrea Fappani added a sixth Cactus Reining Classic Derby Open title to his collection after riding Shine Plum Shine to victory. By Teri Lee, Page 72

NCHA Eastern National Championships
The hottest horses and coolest riders in the industry rode into the NCHA Eastern Nationals arena, and the Shepards gathered the biggest titles. By Katie Marchetti, Page 80

Road to the Horse
This year’s Road to the Horse had a few twists and turns, but the route from Nevada ultimately led to the World Championship of Colt Starting. By Katie Marchetti, Page 90

Departments

Insights & Opinions, Page 14
Tack Room Talk, Page 18 
Health Matter, Page 32
Event Overview: The Stampede Derby, Page 34
New Foals, Page 70
Event Calendar, Page 111
In the Spotlight, Page 112

