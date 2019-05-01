May 1st Table of Contents — Quarter Horse News Magazine

Features
Reaching Out Industry response helped late trainer Rich Timmons’ family through an unimaginable journey with cancer. By Molly Montag, Page 62
Gettin’ Personal With… Joe Howard Williamson A strong connection with other horsemen helps this cutter bring his fellow competitors to a faithful relationship with God. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 64
Meet the Candidates Learn more about the NCHA’s chosen candidates for vice president this year, as well as their opinions on important issues affecting cutting today. By Kelsey Pecsek Hruska, Page 66
Event Coverage
NRCHA Stallion Stakes
Connections between owners, trainers and horses made for emotional wins at this year’s NRCHA Stallion Stakes. By Kate Bradley Byars, Page 36
Cactus Reining Classic
Andrea Fappani added a sixth Cactus Reining Classic Derby Open title to his collection after riding Shine Plum Shine to victory. By Teri Lee, Page 72
NCHA Eastern National Championships
The hottest horses and coolest riders in the industry rode into the NCHA Eastern Nationals arena, and the Shepards gathered the biggest titles. By Katie Marchetti, Page 80
Road to the Horse
This year’s Road to the Horse had a few twists and turns, but the route from Nevada ultimately led to the World Championship of Colt Starting. By Katie Marchetti, Page 90
Departments
Insights & Opinions, Page 14
Tack Room Talk, Page 18
Health Matter, Page 32
Event Overview: The Stampede Derby, Page 34
New Foals, Page 70
Event Calendar, Page 111
In the Spotlight, Page 112
